Public Safety: Aug. 26, 2020

Police Log
Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
FRIDAY, AUG. 14
WARRANT: Philomath police cited and released Kendra Mae Goforth, 32, of Philomath, at 12:16 p.m. in the 1700 block of Maple Street on a warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of offensive littering. Goforth was issued a new court date.
SATURDAY, AUG. 15
WARRANT: Philomath police arrested Triston Timothy Tubbs, 24, of Cutbank, Montana, in the vicinity of Applegate Street and South 12th Street on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
MONDAY, AUG. 17
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies cited and released Troy Kalama, 33, of Springfield, at 3:46 a.m. on College Street near North 20th Street on a charge of driving while suspended.
CRASH: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 6:34 a.m. on Highway 20 about 4 miles west of Blodgett to a report of a single-vehicle rollover. A report shows the vehicle was headed west when his vehicle went into the north ditch. When he attempted to drive back onto the highway, the vehicle crossed the centerline and went into the south ditch, struck an embankment and flipped onto its roof. The driver and a passenger suffered minor injuries.
Fire Calls
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate.
FRIDAY, AUG. 14
MEDICAL: 10:53 p.m., 22000 block of Wells Creek Road.
SATURDAY, AUG. 15
MEDICAL: 5:18 p.m., 100 block of South 14th Street.
MEDICAL: 5:30 p.m., 1200 block of Pioneer Street.
SUNDAY, AUG. 16
MEDICAL: 3:24 p.m., 1000 block of Main Street.
MEDICAL: 9:05 p.m., 1200 block of Pioneer Street.
MONDAY, AUG. 17
CRASH: Single-vehicle rollover, minor injuries, 6:35 a.m., Highway 20 (near milepost 36).
MEDICAL: 1:57 p.m., 3000 block of Main Street.
MEDICAL: 5:10 p.m., 1200 block of Pioneer Street.
MEDICAL: 5:37 p.m., 20000 block of Pleasant View Drive.
MEDICAL: 5:44 p.m., 39000 block of Luckiamute Road, Kings Valley.
TUESDAY, AUG. 18
MEDICAL: 2:27 a.m., 2800 block of Newton Street.
MEDICAL: 6:39 p.m., 2800 block of Chapel Drive.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 19
MEDICAL: 5:54 a.m., 1600 block of Applegate Street.
MEDICAL: 8:51 a.m., 2800 block of West Hills Road.
CRASH: 10:08 a.m., collision with injuries at intersection of Applegate Street and South Seventh Street.
MEDICAL: 6:45 p.m., 34000 block of Wren Road.
THURSDAY, AUG. 20
MEDICAL: 12:46 p.m., 1200 block of Main Street.
MUTUAL AID: 1:22 p.m., 26000 block of Monroe Cemetery Road.
MEDICAL: 9 p.m., 24000 block of Ervin Road.
MEDICAL: 1:02 a.m., 700 block of Grouse Place.
