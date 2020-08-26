Public Safety: Aug. 26, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police Log

Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.

FRIDAY, AUG. 14

WARRANT: Philomath police cited and released Kendra Mae Goforth, 32, of Philomath, at 12:16 p.m. in the 1700 block of Maple Street on a warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of offensive littering. Goforth was issued a new court date.

SATURDAY, AUG. 15

WARRANT: Philomath police arrested Triston Timothy Tubbs, 24, of Cutbank, Montana, in the vicinity of Applegate Street and South 12th Street on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

MONDAY, AUG. 17