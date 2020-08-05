Public Safety: Aug. 5, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police Log

Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.

THURSDAY, JULY 23

ORDER VIOLATION: Philomath police arrested Robert Thomas Henderson, 45, of Albany, at 7:57 p.m., in the vicinity of North 17th Street and Pioneer Street on charges of violating a no contact order and providing false information to a police officer.

FRIDAY, JULY 24

THEFT: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 9:30 a.m. to a report of generator that had been stolen from a Benton County construction site on Bellfountain Road sometime between 11 p.m. the previous night at 6:30 a.m. The generator’s replacement cost was reported to be $1,049.