Public Safety: Aug. 5, 2020

Police Log
Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
THURSDAY, JULY 23
ORDER VIOLATION: Philomath police arrested Robert Thomas Henderson, 45, of Albany, at 7:57 p.m., in the vicinity of North 17th Street and Pioneer Street on charges of violating a no contact order and providing false information to a police officer.
FRIDAY, JULY 24
THEFT: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 9:30 a.m. to a report of generator that had been stolen from a Benton County construction site on Bellfountain Road sometime between 11 p.m. the previous night at 6:30 a.m. The generator’s replacement cost was reported to be $1,049.
CRASH: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 1:20 p.m. to a report of single-vehicle crash about 3-1/2 miles west of Blodgett. A Toyota Highlander had crashed on its side on the south side of the highway. The driver stated that he fell asleep at the wheel.
WARRANT: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies cited Charles Franklin Tuttle Jr., 30, of Lebanon, on a warrant for contempt of court out of Albany Municipal Court and for driving on a suspended license following a traffic stop at 8:40 p.m. on Highway 20 about 7 miles west of Philomath.
MONDAY, JULY 27
SUSPICIOUS: Philomath police responded at 9:25 a.m., at Marys River Park for a report of man acting strange at the river. The man had a hoe and had been telling women that he was at the river for sex. The man, who refused to identify himself, was advised to leave the park.
CRASH: Philomath police responded at 10:30 a.m. to the intersection of Main and 19th streets for a crash with no injuries. The vehicles had been moved out of the roadway prior to the arrival of police.
TUESDAY, JULY 28
CRASH: Philomath police responded at 2:40 p.m. to assist the Benton County Sheriff’s Office with a crash with no injuries in the 24800 block of Highway 20/34.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 29
WARRANT: Philomath police arrested Dianna Lynn Falcon, 38, of Albany, at 3:05 a.m., in the 1000 block of Main Street on a charge of failure to appear in court.
ASSAULT: Philomath police responded at 10:44 a.m., to the 300 block of North Ninth Street for a report of a disturbance. Police arrested John Eugene Boatwright, 87, of Philomath, on charges that included second-degree assault and attempted domestic violence, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful purchase of a firearm.
THURSDAY, JULY 30
WARRANT: Philomath police arrested Stewart Leon Weston, 50, of Sweet Home, at 12:11 a.m., in the 100 block of South 20th Street, on a charge of failure to appear in court on a criminal citation.
Fire Calls
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate.
SATURDAY, JULY 25
MEDICAL: 4:32 a.m., 1400 block of College Street.
MEDICAL: 8:07 a.m., 100 block of North 14th Street.
MEDICAL: 8:23 p.m., 400 block of South 30th Street.
SUNDAY, JULY 26
SMOKE: 8:23 a.m., 1900 block of Applegate Street.
FIRE: Small wildland fire, 5:04 p.m., 23000 block of Harris Road.
MEDICAL: 11:07 p.m., 500 block of South 17th Street.
MONDAY, JULY 27
MEDICAL: 12:23 a.m.., 24000 block of Coyote Hill Road.
MEDICAL: 6:21 p.m., 500 block of South 17th Street.
TUESDAY, JULY 28
MEDICAL: 12:57 p.m., 3100 block of West Hills Road.
MEDICAL: 8:44 p.m., 700 block of North Ninth Street.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 29
MEDICAL: 10:47 a.m., 300 block of North Ninth Street.
MEDICAL: 11 a.m., 500 block of Dampier Drive.
FRIDAY, JULY 31
FIRE ALARM: 3:35 a.m., 3000 block of Brentwood Place.
