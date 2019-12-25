Public Safety: Dec. 25, 2019

Police Log

Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.

FRIDAY, DEC. 13

ABANDONED VEHICLES: Philomath police responded to separate reports of abandoned vehicles in the Quail Glenn Drive and Grouse Place vicinity as well as the 1200 block of Pioneer Street.

WARRANT ARREST: Philomath police arrested Susan Mural Wilson, 55, of Eugene, in the 2600 block of Main Street on a bench warrant for failure to appear in court.

SATURDAY, DEC. 14

NOISE DISTURBANCES: Philomath responded to reports at 1:14 a.m. and 2:01 a.m. of a noise disturbance in the 600 block of South 19th Street.