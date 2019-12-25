Public Safety: Dec. 25, 2019

Police Log
Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
FRIDAY, DEC. 13
ABANDONED VEHICLES: Philomath police responded to separate reports of abandoned vehicles in the Quail Glenn Drive and Grouse Place vicinity as well as the 1200 block of Pioneer Street.
WARRANT ARREST: Philomath police arrested Susan Mural Wilson, 55, of Eugene, in the 2600 block of Main Street on a bench warrant for failure to appear in court.
SATURDAY, DEC. 14
NOISE DISTURBANCES: Philomath responded to reports at 1:14 a.m. and 2:01 a.m. of a noise disturbance in the 600 block of South 19th Street.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Philomath police arrested Brian Naryan Varma, 41, of Philomath, on a probation violation charge in the 500 block of South 19th Street.
PAROLE VIOLATION: Philomath police arrested Jonathan Dean Smith, 29, of Philomath, on a parole violation charge in the 100 block of North 17th Street.
TUESDAY, DEC. 17
FRAUD: Philomath police responded at 3:34 p.m. to a local business on Main Street for a report of a counterfeit $5 bill that had been discovered.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18
THEFT: Philomath police took a report of items stolen from an unlocked vehicle during the early morning hours of Dec. 17.
HARASSMENT: Philomath police took a report of a man who said an ex-girlfriend had hacked his cellphone and was tracking his movements and reading his texts.
ARGUMENT: Philomath police responded at 5:14 p.m. to the Mobile gas station involving a man in a Dodge pickup yelling at a male who was wearing dark clothing crossing the street.
THURSDAY, DEC. 19
CRIMINAL TRESPASS: The Benton County Sheriff’s Office took a report of second-degree criminal trespass involving a Dec. 8 incident on undeveloped property located on Water Lane near Alpine (located about 17 miles south of Philomath). The resident provided photographs of a couple in their 30s on his property pulling a wagon possibly en route to his neighbor’s land and then returning with a cut Christmas tree.
Fire Calls
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate.
FRIDAY, DEC. 13
FIRE: Public assistance, 2:25 p.m., 600 block of Wyatt Lane.
SATURDAY, DEC. 14
MEDICAL: 11:17 a.m., 2000 block of Applegate Street.
SUNDAY, DEC. 15
MEDICAL: 8:16 a.m., 1100 block of Pioneer Street.
MEDICAL: 8:37 a.m., 600 block of South 15th Street.
MEDICAL: 4:19 p.m., 3300 block of Brentwood Place.
MONDAY, DEC. 16
MEDICAL: 5:48 p.m., 600 block of North 11th Street.
TUESDAY, DEC. 17
FIRE: Garage fire caused by heat gun too close to combustible materials, 7:29 p.m., 200 block of North Ninth Street.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18
MEDICAL: Traffic accident, 9:15 a.m., Bellfountain Road and Chapel Drive.
MEDICAL: 10:50 p.m., 100 block of South 14th Street.
THURSDAY, DEC. 19
FIRE: Public assistance, 1:26 p.m., 23000 block of Woods Creek Road.
FIRE: Public assistance, 3:41 p.m., 2000 block of Main Street.
MEDICAL: 8:11 p.m., 7000 block of Shamrock Lane.