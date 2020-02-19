Public Safety: Feb. 19, 2020

DISTURBANCE: Philomath police responded at 2:41 a.m. to the 500 block of Dampier Drive for a fight disturbance.

CRASH: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at 5:50 p.m. on Highway 20 at Priest Road for a collision that had occurred between a vehicle and motorcycle. A 42-year-old man and 42-year-old woman who had been on the motorcycle were transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.

MONDAY, FEB. 10

DEATH: Philomath police responded to a welfare check request at 9:58 a.m., in the 500 block of South 18th Street and discovered a 69-year-old man had died in his home sometime within the past few days. The man had a history of heart problems.

THURSDAY, FEB. 13

ABUSE: Philomath police responded at 8:56 a.m. in the 1000 block of Applegate Street to a report of financial elder abuse.

PIGS: Philomath police responded at 11:47 a.m. in the 300 block of North 10th Street to a report of two pigs at large. The pigs were corralled back into their yard.