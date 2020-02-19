Public Safety: Feb. 19, 2020

Police Log
Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
THURSDAY, FEB. 6
WARRANTS: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jimmie Lee Barton Jr., 46, of Lebanon, at 12:10 p.m., in the 23000 block of Maxfield Creek Road in Kings Valley, on multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants, and failing to register as a sex offender. Barton was transported to Linn County Jail.
FRIDAY, FEB. 7
WARRANT: Philomath police cited and released David Sanders, 47, of Philomath, on a warrant issued out of Lebanon Municipal Court on a call at 12:26 a.m., at North 15th Street and Main Street.
SUNDAY, FEB. 9
SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: Philomath police responded at 3:23 p.m. to the 500 block of South 19th Street for a report of someone who had received disturbing photos from an unknown person.
DISTURBANCE: Philomath police responded at 2:41 a.m. to the 500 block of Dampier Drive for a fight disturbance.
CRASH: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at 5:50 p.m. on Highway 20 at Priest Road for a collision that had occurred between a vehicle and motorcycle. A 42-year-old man and 42-year-old woman who had been on the motorcycle were transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.
MONDAY, FEB. 10
DEATH: Philomath police responded to a welfare check request at 9:58 a.m., in the 500 block of South 18th Street and discovered a 69-year-old man had died in his home sometime within the past few days. The man had a history of heart problems.
THURSDAY, FEB. 13
ABUSE: Philomath police responded at 8:56 a.m. in the 1000 block of Applegate Street to a report of financial elder abuse.
PIGS: Philomath police responded at 11:47 a.m. in the 300 block of North 10th Street to a report of two pigs at large. The pigs were corralled back into their yard.
DUII: Philomath police arrested Bud Carl Kentta, 21, city of residence not available, during a stop at 10:31 p.m., in the 500 block of Main Street. Kentta was booked on charges of DUII (.15 to .19), second-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and eluding in a vehicle.
Fire Calls
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate.
THURSDAY, FEB. 6
MEDICAL: 10:10 a.m., 24000 block of Ervin Road.
FRIDAY, FEB. 7
MEDICAL: 8:19 a.m., 24000 block of Gellatly Way.
MEDICAL: 5:32 p.m., 100 block of North Eighth Street.
PUBLIC ASSISTANCE: 8:24 p.m., 200 block of South 15th Street.
SATURDAY, FEB. 8
CAR FIRE: 5:21 p.m., 35000 block of Lillian Drive.
MEDICAL: 8:06 p.m., 31000 block of McLoughlin Drive.
SUNDAY, FEB. 9
PUBLIC ASSISTANCE: 12:54 p.m., 2000 block of Wooded Knolls Drive.
MEDICAL: 5:53 p.m., Highway 20 and Priest Road.
TUESDAY, FEB. 11
MEDICAL: 11:33 a.m., 3000 block of Acorn Court.
MEDICAL: 2:37 p.m., 35000 block of Kings Valley Highway.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12
MEDICAL: 4:01 p.m., Highway 34 and Henkle Way.
THURSDAY, FEB. 13
MEDICAL: 7:06 a.m., 24000 block of Evergreen Road.