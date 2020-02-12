Public Safety: Feb. 12, 2020

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: A Benton County sheriff deputy responded to the area of Decker Road and Peterson Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The deputy located the vehicle in question parked in the Benton County Public Works gravel lot next to a sign that read “County vehicles only.” The occupants, who had been sleeping, were warned that they needed to “move along.”

PROBATION VIOLATION: A Benton County sheriff deputy arrested Juan Gabriel Valero, 35, of Beaverton, for a probation violation following a traffic stop at 11:25 a.m. on Highway 20, about 1 mile west of Blodgett. Valero had a court order not to have contact with the passenger in his vehicle. He was additionally cited for driving with a suspended license.

PROBATION VIOLATION: Philomath police arrested James Albert Thompson, 48, of Brownsville, for a probation violation in the 1700 block of Main Street.

MONDAY, FEB. 3

THEFT: Philomath police took a report of theft at 3:10 p.m. in the 500 block of South 19th Street. The resident believes the theft involved a person who had been hired to do contracting work at the home.

TUESDAY, FEB. 4