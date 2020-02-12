Public Safety: Feb. 12, 2020

Police Log
Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29
THEFT: A Benton County sheriff deputy cited and released Steve Fuller, 67, on a misdemeanor theft charge for allegedly stealing his neighbor’s “No Trespassing” signs on Gray Creek Lane, about 3 miles southwest of Philomath. The signs were returned.
DRUGS: A Benton County sheriff deputy cited and released Brandon Alexander, 29, on an Albany Municipal Court warrant and for driving with a suspended license after pulling him over at 1:45 a.m. on Highway 20, about 3 miles west of Philomath. The deputy also cited and released Alexander’s passenger, Kristopher Jones, 27, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and heroin. Their cities of residence were not available.
SUNDAY, FEB. 2
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: A Benton County sheriff deputy responded to the area of Decker Road and Peterson Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The deputy located the vehicle in question parked in the Benton County Public Works gravel lot next to a sign that read “County vehicles only.” The occupants, who had been sleeping, were warned that they needed to “move along.”
PROBATION VIOLATION: A Benton County sheriff deputy arrested Juan Gabriel Valero, 35, of Beaverton, for a probation violation following a traffic stop at 11:25 a.m. on Highway 20, about 1 mile west of Blodgett. Valero had a court order not to have contact with the passenger in his vehicle. He was additionally cited for driving with a suspended license.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Philomath police arrested James Albert Thompson, 48, of Brownsville, for a probation violation in the 1700 block of Main Street.
MONDAY, FEB. 3
THEFT: Philomath police took a report of theft at 3:10 p.m. in the 500 block of South 19th Street. The resident believes the theft involved a person who had been hired to do contracting work at the home.
TUESDAY, FEB. 4
SUSPICIOUS PERSON: Philomath police responded to a report of a suspicious person hanging around the outbuildings and dumpsters at the high school. Police learned that it was a school maintenance employee.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5
DRUGS: A Benton County sheriff deputy arrested Maria Walton, 40, of Curtin, on a Clackamas County warrant for absconding justice and a Douglas County warrant for car theft following a traffic stop at 12:40 a.m. on Highway 20, about 1.5 miles east of Blodgett. Two other occupants of the car, 34-year-old David Keefaver of Eugene and 56-year-old Matthew Lentz of Eugene, were cited and released for possession of methamphetamine.
PAROLE VIOLATION: Philomath police arrested Caleb Ray Barney, 33, of Albany, for a probation violation during a call at 8:16 p.m. in the 300 block of North 17th Street.
THURSDAY, FEB. 6
WARRANT: Philomath police arrested Lawrence John Lemaster, 40, of Corvallis, at 2:42 a.m., in the 200 block of North 14th Street on charges of eluding police in a vehicle and on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a criminal citation.
FRIDAY, FEB. 7
FAILURE TO APPEAR: Philomath police cited David Lewis Sanders, 48, of Philomath, on a charge of failure to appear in Lebanon Municipal Court on a criminal citation in the 1500 block of Main Street.
Fire Calls
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate.
SUNDAY, FEB. 2
MEDICAL: 9:11 p.m., 1300 block of Cedar Street.
MONDAY, FEB. 3
MEDICAL: 10:18 a.m., Bellfountain Road and Airport Road.
TUESDAY, FEB. 4
MEDICAL: 3:53 a.m., 1600 block of Pioneer Street.
MEDICAL: 1:53 a.m., Highway 34, about 8 miles west of Philomath.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5
MEDICAL: 5:59 a.m., 500 block of McCall Way.
MUTUAL AID: 8:44 a.m., Corvallis Fire Department, Corvallis.
CANCELED EN ROUTE: 11:15 a.m., Monroe.
EXPLOSIVE DEVICE (MUTUAL AID): 12:55 p.m., Kings Valley.
MEDICAL: 2:23 p.m., 31000 block of Fern Road.
MEDICAL: 4:28 p.m., 300 block of North Ninth Street.