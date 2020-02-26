Public Safety: Feb. 26, 2020

Police Log
Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
SUNDAY, FEB. 16
MENACING: Philomath police responded at 9:42 a.m. to the 2000 block of Main Street for a report of a motorist who said another driver pointed a firearm at him while trying to merge on Philomath Boulevard.
MONDAY, FEB. 17
SHOPLIFTING: Philomath police took a report at 8:10 a.m. at a Main Street business of shoplifting. A jump starter valued at $230 was taken from the store the previous afternoon.
CRASH: Philomath police responded at 1:26 p.m. to the 2300 block of Main Street for a motor vehicle crash. There were no injuries.
RECKLESS ENDANGERING: Philomath police arrested a 15-year-old Adair boy in the 5900 block of Southwest Philomath Boulevard in Corvallis on a charge of reckless endangering.
CRIMINAL TRESPASS: Philomath police arrested Ryan James Coleman, 35, of Philomath, in the 1300 block of Cedar Street on a charge of second-degree criminal trespass.
TUESDAY, FEB. 18
METHAMPHETAMINE: Benton County Sheriff’s deputies cited and released Dusty Risland, 32, for possession of methamphetamine and arrested Jeanie Wilson, 36, on a warrant out of Polk County and meth possession. Deputies stopped the vehicle for an improper left turn and the interaction took place in a parking lot off Main Street.
BURGLARY: Philomath police responded at 12:59 p.m. to the 500 block of South 19th Street for a report of burglary. No other details were provided.
WARRANT: Philomath police arrested Michelle Li Brown, 47, of Corvallis, at 9:14 p.m. in the 100 block of North Eighth Street on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19
WARRANTS: Philomath police arrested David Lewis Sanders, 48, of Philomath, in the 2000 block of Main Street on warrants for failure to appear in court.
FRIDAY, FEB. 21
WARRANTS: Philomath police arrested Marcus Rudolf Eveler, 28, of Philomath, on a probable cause warrant out of Benton County Circuit Court on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants and on a warrant out of Marion County on a charge of fourth-degree assault. The arrest occurred in the 100 block of North 15th Street.
Fire Calls
You have free articles remaining.
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate.
SATURDAY, FEB. 15
MEDICAL: 8:40 a.m., 400 block of South 18th Street.
MEDICAL: 12:44 p.m., 31000 block of Ross Lane.
MEDICAL: 2:42 p.m., 1200 block of West Hills Road.
MEDICAL: 3:04 p.m., 24500 block of Penland Drive.
SUNDAY, FEB. 16
MEDICAL: 9:44 a.m., 24000 block of Pleasant View Drive.
FIRE ALARM: 6:23 p.m., 30000 block of Oakview Drive.
MONDAY, FEB. 17
MEDICAL: 2:50 a.m., 31000 block of Fern Road.
TUESDAY, FEB. 18
MEDICAL: 5:15 a.m., 3100 block of Main Street.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19
FIRE ALARM: 10:45 a.m., 3100 block of Main Street.
PUBLIC ASSISTANCE: 3:10 p.m., 31000 block of McLoughlin Drive.
THURSDAY, FEB. 20
MEDICAL: 9:04 a.m., 1500 block of Marys Peak Road.
PUBLIC ASSISTANCE: 3:23 p.m., 300 block of South 11th Street.
MUTUAL AID: On standby for Corvallis Fire Department, 10:22 p.m., 400 block of Northwest Harrison Boulevard.