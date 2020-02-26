Public Safety: Feb. 26, 2020

Police Log

Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.

SUNDAY, FEB. 16

MENACING: Philomath police responded at 9:42 a.m. to the 2000 block of Main Street for a report of a motorist who said another driver pointed a firearm at him while trying to merge on Philomath Boulevard.

MONDAY, FEB. 17

SHOPLIFTING: Philomath police took a report at 8:10 a.m. at a Main Street business of shoplifting. A jump starter valued at $230 was taken from the store the previous afternoon.

CRASH: Philomath police responded at 1:26 p.m. to the 2300 block of Main Street for a motor vehicle crash. There were no injuries.