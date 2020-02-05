Public Safety: Feb. 5, 2020

Police Log
Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
FRIDAY, JAN. 24
DRUGS: Philomath police arrested Ronald Andrew Mowdy, 26, of Corvallis, in the 500 block of South 19th Street on a charge of possession of inhalants.
SATURDAY, JAN. 25
DRUGS: Philomath police arrested Andrew Scott Morgan, 37, of Albany, in the 100 block of North 19th Street on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine. Morgan was also book on a charge of failure to appear in court on a second-degree theft charge.
SUNDAY, JAN. 26
UNLAWFUL ENTRY: Philomath police responded to several reports of unauthorized entries into motor vehicles during the overnight hours. The reports came in from the Quail Glenn, Bobwhite Place, Grouse Place and North 10th Street areas of town.
CRASH: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 3:30 p.m. to a report of a non-injury single-vehicle crash on Plymouth Drive about halfway between Southwest 53rd Street and Bellfountain Road. The driver of a Mazda Miata estimated his speed at 60 mph while losing control going around a curve. The driver overcorrected and flipped the vehicle into a ditch. Philomath police assisted with the call.
MONDAY, JAN. 28
CRASH: Philomath police responded at 8:58 a.m. to South 26th Street and Newton Street for a report of a non-injury crash.
BURGLARY: Philomath police responded at 9:45 a.m. to the 1500 block of College Street for a report that a teenager appeared to be going in and out of a vacant residence. Police arrested Taylor William Henderson, 23, of Philomath, and Kenneth James Michae Schunn, 23, of Eddyville, on charges of first-degree burglary of a residence. Henderson was also booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. Schunn was also booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine, first-degree criminal trespassing and failure to appear in court on charges that had included coercion, menacing, assault, criminal mischief and interfering with a police officer.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 30
CRASH: Philomath police responded at 2:04 p.m. to a non-injury crash at South 26th Street and Main Street.
Fire Calls
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate.
FRIDAY, JAN. 24
FUEL SPILL: 8:37 a.m., Highway 34 near milepost 50.
MEDICAL: 7:15 p.m., 23000 block of Highway 34.
MEDICAL: 11:25 p.m., 1600 block of Bullevard Street.
SATURDAY, JAN. 25
MEDICAL: 2:29 p.m., 24000 block of Decker Road.
MEDICAL: 3:03 p.m., 300 block of South Ninth Street.
PUBLIC ASSISTANCE: 3:03 p.m., 3000 block of Applegate Street.
MEDICAL: 3:36 p.m., 200 block of South 18th Street.
SUNDAY, JAN. 26
CRASH: 3:32 p.m., 6000 block of Southwest Plymouth Drive.
MEDICAL: 10:47 p.m., 30000 block of Peterson Road.
MONDAY, JAN. 27
MEDICAL: 2:26 p.m., 1400 block of Applegate Street.
MEDICAL: 5:38 p.m., 24000 block of Highway 34.
TUESDAY, JAN. 28
CRASH: 5:49 a.m., 34000 block of Iris Circle.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29
MEDICAL: 9:36 a.m., 1600 block of Bullevard Street.
MEDICAL: 4:36 p.m., 100 block of South 20th Street.
MUTUAL AID: 5 p.m., 200 block of Bennett Lane, Blodgett.
THURSDAY, JAN. 30
MEDICAL: 9:07 a.m., 100 block of North 18th Street.
FIRE ALARM: 9:09 a.m., 1000 block of North 19th Street.
CRASH: 12:54 p.m., Highway 34 near milepost 50.
FRIDAY, JAN. 31
MEDICAL: 3:48 a.m., 1600 block of Pioneer Street.