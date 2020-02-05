Public Safety: Feb. 5, 2020

CRASH: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 3:30 p.m. to a report of a non-injury single-vehicle crash on Plymouth Drive about halfway between Southwest 53rd Street and Bellfountain Road. The driver of a Mazda Miata estimated his speed at 60 mph while losing control going around a curve. The driver overcorrected and flipped the vehicle into a ditch. Philomath police assisted with the call.

MONDAY, JAN. 28

BURGLARY: Philomath police responded at 9:45 a.m. to the 1500 block of College Street for a report that a teenager appeared to be going in and out of a vacant residence. Police arrested Taylor William Henderson, 23, of Philomath, and Kenneth James Michae Schunn, 23, of Eddyville, on charges of first-degree burglary of a residence. Henderson was also booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. Schunn was also booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine, first-degree criminal trespassing and failure to appear in court on charges that had included coercion, menacing, assault, criminal mischief and interfering with a police officer.