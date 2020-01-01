Public Safety: Jan. 1, 2020

Police Log

Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.

FRIDAY, DEC. 20

WARRANT: Philomath police arrested Rachael Mae Grimes, 31, of Lebanon, on warrants out of Linn County Circuit Court, Lebanon Municipal Court and Linn County Parole Violation during an interaction at 3:17 p.m. on Southwest Research Way in Corvallis.

DRUGS: Philomath police arrested Lisa Ann Riley, 54, of Corvallis, on a driving under the influence of intoxicants (drugs) and a misdemeanor charge of possession of methamphetamine following a stop in the 500 block of Main Street.

SATURDAY, DEC. 21

FRAUD: Philomath police responded at 8:52 a.m. in the 3300 block of Brentwood Place for a report of fraud. No other details were provided.