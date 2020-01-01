Public Safety: Jan. 1, 2020

Police Log
Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
FRIDAY, DEC. 20
WARRANT: Philomath police arrested Rachael Mae Grimes, 31, of Lebanon, on warrants out of Linn County Circuit Court, Lebanon Municipal Court and Linn County Parole Violation during an interaction at 3:17 p.m. on Southwest Research Way in Corvallis.
DRUGS: Philomath police arrested Lisa Ann Riley, 54, of Corvallis, on a driving under the influence of intoxicants (drugs) and a misdemeanor charge of possession of methamphetamine following a stop in the 500 block of Main Street.
SATURDAY, DEC. 21
FRAUD: Philomath police responded at 8:52 a.m. in the 3300 block of Brentwood Place for a report of fraud. No other details were provided.
MONDAY, DEC. 23
DISTURBANCE: Philomath police responded at 8:15 p.m. to the 2500 block of Newton Street for a report of a disturbance. No other details were provided.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 25
MAIL THEFT: Philomath police arrested Desha Levann Madkins, of Philomath, and Jeremy Kirk Gross, 32, of Puyallup, Washington, on charges of mail theft, delivery of methamphetamine and second-degree criminal trespass during an interaction in the 3700 block of Southwest Philomath Boulevard in Corvallis.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Philomath police took a report of criminal mischief involving a car owner whose tires had been slashed the previous night.
DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Philomath police responded at 9:55 p.m. to the 200 block of North 16th Street for a report of a domestic disturbance.
THURSDAY, DEC. 26
TRESPASS: Philomath police cited Cody James Davis, 18, of Philomath, on a charge of second-degree criminal trespass at around midnight in the 1700 block of Pioneer Street.
POSSIBLE DUII: Philomath police responded to a report at 11:56 a.m. of a possible intoxicated driver eastbound on Highway 20. Police located the vehicle and determined that the driver was not impaired.
Fire Calls
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate.
FRIDAY, DEC. 20
FIRE: Small miscellaneous fire, 9:15 a.m., Chapel Drive and Bellfountain Road.
ALARM: 10:25 a.m., 3000 block of Main Street.
MEDICAL: 3:18 p.m., 33000 block of Ada Drive.
MEDICAL: 8:44 p.m., Highway 20/34
SATURDAY, DEC. 21
MEDICAL: 2:40 a.m., 2500 block of Newton Street.
MEDICAL: 8:38 a.m., 2000 block of Main Street.
MEDICAL: 9:54 a.m., 900 block of Quail Glenn Drive.
FUEL SPILL: 10:24 a.m., 1400 block of Main Street.
MEDICAL: 11:49 a.m., 400 block of Mount Union Avenue.
MEDICAL: 4:12 p.m., 2800 block of Newton Place.
SUNDAY, DEC. 22
MEDICAL: 7:27 a.m., 2000 block of Green Street.
MONDAY, DEC. 23
MEDICAL: 12:02 a.m., 1300 block of Applegate Street.
MEDICAL: 7:36 a.m., 24000 block of Gellatly Way.
MEDICAL: 11:46 p.m., 100 block of North 14th Street.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 25
MEDICAL: 10:01 a.m., 100 North 14th Street.
ALARM: 2:36 p.m., 33400 block of Noon Road.
MEDICAL: Mutual aid, 6:10 p.m., 1000 block of Applegate Street.
THURSDAY, DEC. 26
MEDICAL: 2:16 a.m., 100 block of South 20th Street.
MEDICAL: 9:18 a.m., 2800 block of Newton Place.