Public Safety: Jan. 22, 2020

Police Log

Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.

TUESDAY, JAN. 7

CRASH: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 10:15 p.m. to Marys Peak Road for a single-vehicle crash near milepost 5. While trying to negotiate a left-hand turn, the vehicle’s passenger-side tires left the roadway and into mud. Sliding sideways, the vehicle hit a tree on the passenger side and then hit another tree head-on. The driver said a vehicle traveling toward him had its high beams on, which caused him to not see the roadway well. The driver and his four passengers were not injured.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8