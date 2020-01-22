Public Safety: Jan. 22, 2020

Police Log
Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
TUESDAY, JAN. 7
CRASH: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 10:15 p.m. to Marys Peak Road for a single-vehicle crash near milepost 5. While trying to negotiate a left-hand turn, the vehicle’s passenger-side tires left the roadway and into mud. Sliding sideways, the vehicle hit a tree on the passenger side and then hit another tree head-on. The driver said a vehicle traveling toward him had its high beams on, which caused him to not see the roadway well. The driver and his four passengers were not injured.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8
CRASH: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 7:05 a.m. to a crash on Highway 20 near milepost 35 west of Blodgett. A motorist in a 2019 Toyota Tacoma came across a downed tree in the road and was unable to stop. The vehicle ran over the tree, swerved off the road, hit a mailbox and crashed into another tree. The vehicle sustained moderate damage and was towed.
THURSDAY, JAN. 9
DISTURBANCE: Philomath police responded at 7:20 a.m. to the 500 block of South 19th Street for a report of a fight between two people living in a boarding-type residence. Police made no arrests.
FRIDAY, JAN. 10
CRASH: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at about 3:30 p.m. to a crash on Summit Highway near milepost 17 where a vehicle had left the road and hit a tree. The driver stated she was driving approximately 40 mph, however, the vehicle’s speedometer read 70 mph. The incident occurred at a curve where a 25-mph sign is posted. The passenger, who was injured, was cited for careless driving.
SATURDAY, JAN. 11
DUII: Philomath police arrested Paul McCaskill, 22, of Philomath, on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol .08-.14) following a stop at 12:15 a.m. in the 3000 block of Main Street.
RIFLE: Philomath police responded at 10:38 a.m. to the 3000 block of Main Street for a report of a rifle on the ground in front of an apartment complex. Records showed that it had not been reported as stolen. Police secured the rifle at the station.
CRASH: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 6:13 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 35 west of Blodgett. While negotiating a curve in heavy rain, a westbound 2018 Chevrolet Impala crossed over the center double yellow line far enough to cause an eastbound 2005 Nissan Murano to swerve right toward the guardrail. However, the Murano’s driver could not get over far enough to avoid being side swiped by the Impala. Both vehicles had extensive damage and were towed from the scene. Both drivers denied medical attention.
SUNDAY, JAN. 12
DRUGS: Philomath police arrested Kevin S. McClanahan, 59, of Albany, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine during a call at 8:54 p.m. to the 1400 block of Main Street.
WARRANT: Philomath police arrested Andrew William Schulz, 29, of Corvallis, on a warrant for failure to appear in court during a call at 9:32 p.m. to the 24800 block of Highway 20/34.
MONDAY, JAN. 13
STALKING: Philomath police arrested Kenneth Andrew Smelser, 33, of Albany, on a charge of felony stalking. Smelser, who had been pulled over in Corvallis for speeding, also faces multiple charges by the Corvallis Police Department, including felony unlawful possession of destructive devices and unlawful possession of a firearm.
TUESDAY, JAN. 14
CRASH: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at about 8 a.m. to a crash reported at Beaver Creek Road and Decker Road. The driver was uninjured, the car was out of the roadway and a tow truck was already on the way while multiple other crashes with injuries were pending in the area. Philomath Fire & Rescue volunteered to stay with the car owner.
CRASH: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at about 1:41 a.m. to the area of Southwest Airport Avenue and Peterson Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash into a ditch. The driver stated that the crash occurred while avoiding a deer in the road. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Fire Calls
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate.
TUESDAY, JAN. 7
MEDICAL: 10:58 a.m., 7200 block of Deerhaven Drive.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8
MEDICAL: 11:30 a.m., 1900 block of College Street.
MEDICAL: 2:32 p.m., 2100 block of Main Street.
THURSDAY, JAN. 9
MEDICAL: 8:04 a.m., 4000 block of Clem Road (Lincoln County).
FRIDAY, JAN. 10
FALSE FIRE ALARM: 8:08 a.m., 2000 block of Chapel Drive.
SATURDAY, JAN. 11
MEDICAL: 6:26 a.m., 600 block of South 15th Street.
MEDICAL: 6:50 a.m., 800 block of North 12th Street.
MEDICAL: 10:08 a.m., 24000 block of Highway 34.
PUBLIC ASSISTANCE: 3:05 p.m., 24000 block of Queen Ann Drive.
MEDICAL: 4:39 p.m., 23000 block of Highway 34.
MEDICAL: 5:36 p.m., 23000 block of Harris Road.
FIRE: Electrical issue, smoke only with no actual fire, 5:55 p.m., 24000 block of Ervin Road.
MEDICAL: 10:31 p.m., 1500 block of College Street.
SUNDAY, JAN. 12
MEDICAL: 2:37 a.m., 100 block of South 12th Street.
MONDAY, JAN. 13
SMOKE INVESTIGATION: 7:55 p.m., North 19th Street and College Street.
MEDICAL: 10:01 p.m., 1600 block of College Street.
TUESDAY, JAN. 14
CRASH: 7:51 a.m., Beaver Creek Road and Decker Road.
PUBLIC ASSISTANCE: 2:41 p.m., 32000 block of Henkle Way.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15
MEDICAL: 9:26 a.m., 1400 block of Cedar Street.
FIRE: Stove-top fire, damage only to kitchen, 10:40 a.m., 1400 block of College Street.
THURSDAY, JAN. 16
FUEL SPILL: 7:53 a.m., 100 block of South Eighth Street.
MEDICAL: 9:29 a.m., 3100 block of Applegate Street.
FRIDAY, JAN. 17
MUTUAL AID: 11:12 a.m., 30000 block of Spencer Creek Road.
CRASH: 4:35 p.m., 38000 block of Alexander Road.