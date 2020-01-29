Public Safety: Jan. 29, 2020

Police Log
Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
FRIDAY, JAN. 17
MULTIPLE CRASHES: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 6:43 a.m. to a report of multiple vehicles in the ditch on Bellfountain Road near milepost 4. Upon arrival, deputies found three separate single-vehicle crashes, which appeared to be caused by ice on the roadway.
BLACK ICE: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 7 a.m. to a noninjury crash on Plymouth Drive east of Philomath. The driver reported that she had hit “black ice” while on a roadway curve which forced the vehicle into the ditch. Several mailboxes were destroyed by the vehicle.
SHOPLIFTING: Philomath police arrested Melanie Marie Grady, 57, of Albany, on a shoplifting charge in the 1900 block of Main Street.
SATURDAY, JAN. 18
BURGLARY: Philomath police responded at 7:32 a.m. to report from the Mobil station on Main Street that at about 1 a.m., a male had broken in and had stolen items. Police arrested Ephraim R. Padilla, 37, of Philomath, on a felony charge of second-degree burglary, third-degree theft from a building and second-degree criminal mischief that resulted in a criminal act.
CRASH: Benton County Sheriff’s deputies responded at 12:15 p.m. to a crash on Highway 20 near milepost 49 west of Philomath. The driver, who said he had accidentally driven into a ditch on the north side of the highway, made arrangements for the vehicle to be towed.
FIREARM: Philomath police arrested Jacob Glenn Stiennon, 36, of Eugene, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm in the 1400 block of Main Street.
STOLEN VAN: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 8:20 p.m. to the 600 block of South 19th Street for a report of a van stolen from behind a shop. The vehicle was described as a 2004 Chevrolet work van. Deputies met with the registered owner who stated that she did not want to pursue charges.
HIT-AND-RUN: Benton County Sheriff’s deputies responded at 10:30 p.m. to a report of a hit-and-run incident on Marys Peak Road near Alsea. The driver reported that someone had broken his passenger-side taillight while driving up the road.
MONDAY, JAN. 20
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Philomath police responded at 8:05 a.m. in the 2100 block of Applegate Street to a report of a vehicle that had been “egged” overnight. During an investigation, police located several other vehicles with eggs on them.
GAS HOSE: Philomath police responded at 11:59 a.m. to the Chevron station on Main Street that someone had driven away with a nozzle and hose still attached to their car. The items were returned and the driver paid for his gas.
DUII: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Ryan Renner, 37, city of residence not reported, on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (.08 through 0.14) after a stop on Highway 20 near milepost 47. Renner was transported to the Philomath Police Department where he reportedly had a blood-alcohol content of 0.12%.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested John David Caldwell, 26, of Alsea, on charges of first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief, and Jennifer Nicole Grimm, 34, of Philomath, on a charge of first-degree burglary at the Salmonberry campground in Alsea. The couple was found living in a yurt that had been broken into by cutting a hole in the wall next to the door. Caldwell also had three outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court. Caldwell was taken to the Benton County Jail. Grimm was cited in lieu of custody and ordered to clean up the yurt and then leave.
THURSDAY, JAN. 23
CRASH: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 4:55 p.m. to a report of a crash on Highway 20 near milepost 45. The motorist was traveling east when the vehicle struck a deer with the front-passenger side. The deer left the area and the vehicle was towed.
Fire Calls
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate.
FRIDAY, JAN. 17
MUTUAL AID: 11:12 a.m., Spencer Creek Road (located off Highway 34 between Alsea and Philomath).
MEDICAL: Crash, 4:35 p.m., 38000 block of Alexander Road (northwest of Philomath).
SATURDAY, JAN. 18
MEDICAL: 4:29 a.m., 200 block of South 17th Street.
MEDICAL: 9:59 a.m., 34000 block of Gellatly Way.
SUNDAY, JAN. 19
PUBLIC ASSISTANCE: 9:03 p.m., 200 block of South 15th Street.
MONDAY, JAN. 20
FIRE: Small, miscellaneous fire, 9:36 p.m., Fern Road and Powder House Road.
PUBLIC ASSISTANCE: 5:55 p.m., 23000 block of Highway 34.
TUESDAY, JAN. 21
MEDICAL: 10:13 a.m., 2000 block of Newton Street.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22
MEDICAL: 2:51 a.m., 700 block of Memory Lane.
MEDICAL: 5:16 a.m., 24000 block of Stovall Lane.
MEDICAL: 8:45 p.m., 100 block of South Eighth Street.
THURSDAY, JAN. 23
MEDICAL: 5:23 a.m., 800 block of Main Street.
MEDICAL: 5 p.m., 33000 block of Ada Drive.