Public Safety: Jan. 29, 2020

MONDAY, JAN. 20

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Philomath police responded at 8:05 a.m. in the 2100 block of Applegate Street to a report of a vehicle that had been “egged” overnight. During an investigation, police located several other vehicles with eggs on them.

GAS HOSE: Philomath police responded at 11:59 a.m. to the Chevron station on Main Street that someone had driven away with a nozzle and hose still attached to their car. The items were returned and the driver paid for his gas.

DUII: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Ryan Renner, 37, city of residence not reported, on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (.08 through 0.14) after a stop on Highway 20 near milepost 47. Renner was transported to the Philomath Police Department where he reportedly had a blood-alcohol content of 0.12%.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22