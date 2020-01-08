Public Safety: Jan. 8, 2020

Police Log
Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 25
CRASH: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 4:40 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash into a ditch on Fort Hoskins Road near Luckiamute Road. The driver, who had left the scene, was contacted and planned to pull out the truck the following morning.
FRIDAY, DEC. 27
VEHICLE ENTRY: Philomath police took a report of a wallet stolen out of an unlocked vehicle in the 500 block of South 15th Street.
SATURDAY, DEC. 28
VEHICLE ENTRY: Philomath police took a report of unauthorized entry into a vehicle in the 300 block of Vincent Street.
WARRANT: Philomath police arrested Brian Naryan Varma, 41, of Philomath, on a warrant for contempt of court.
DUII: Philomath police arrested Cristina Dominique Ciolacu, 22, of Siletz, on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants during a stop at 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Ninth Street and Main Street. Police released her to a sober responsible party.
MONDAY, DEC. 30
DISTURBANCE: Philomath police responded at 10 a.m. to the 1400 block of Main Street on a domestic disturbance call. Police arrested John David Caldwell, 26, of Alsea, on a third-degree criminal mischief (vandalism) charge.
SUNDAY, DEC. 31
SHOTS FIRED: Philomath police responded at 7:43 p.m. to the Applegate and South 21st Street vicinity for a report of shots fired. Police were unable to locate any suspects.
MONDAY, JAN. 1
FIREWORKS: Philomath police responded at 12:03 a.m. in the 300 block of Marlon Street for a fireworks complaint.
HARASSMENT: Philomath police responded to a report of harassment at 1:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Jade Place involving several boys that rang a home's doorbell and ran off. Police located the boys who reported that the resident was always taking photographs of them when they play in a nearby park.
TUESDAY, JAN. 2
VEHICLE ENTRY: Philomath police took a report in the 300 block of Jeffery Place of a Leatherman tool and a global positioning system stolen out of an unlocked vehicle.
VEHICLE ENTRY: Philomath police took a report in the 2800 block of Newton Place of theft from an unlocked vehicle.
STOLEN FROM VEHICLE: Philomath police took a report in the 2500 block of Newton Street of running boards, wheel center caps and fender flares stolen from a vehicle.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY: Philomath police responded at 3:47 p.m. to a report in the 1600 block of Main Street of two males who appeared to be arguing with one picking up some rocks. Police located the individuals and determined that they were not fighting with plans to paint the rocks.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY: Philomath police responded at 9:11 p.m. to the 300 block of Topaz Street for a report of a suspicious person taking pictures of license plates. Police determined that no crime had occurred, however, noted that it involved a long-standing feud between two households.
WARRANT: Philomath police arrested Cody Michael Lobdell, 24, of Sweet Home, on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a criminal citation.
Fire Calls
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate.
FRIDAY, DEC. 27
MEDICAL: 8:59 a.m., 3300 block of Pinnacle Drive.
CAR FIRE: 6:37 p.m., Highway 20 and Garrett Lane.
MEDICAL: 6:50 p.m., 1300 block of Applegate Street.
SATURDAY, DEC. 28
MEDICAL: 4:13 p.m., 1500 block of Applegate Street.
SUNDAY, DEC. 29
MEDICAL: 4:55 p.m., 1300 block of Applegate Street.
MONDAY, DEC. 30
MEDICAL: 2:13 p.m., 800 block of Main Street.
MEDICAL: 11:06 p.m., 1200 block of Pioneer Street.
THURSDAY, JAN. 2
PUBLIC ASSISTANCE: 8:43 p.m., 7200 block of Deerhaven Drive.
PUBLIC ASSISTANCE: 8:46 p.m., 200 block of South 15th Street.
FRIDAY, JAN. 3
FIRE ALARM: 12:57 a.m., 200 block of North 20th Place.