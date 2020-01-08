Public Safety: Jan. 8, 2020

TUESDAY, JAN. 2

VEHICLE ENTRY: Philomath police took a report in the 300 block of Jeffery Place of a Leatherman tool and a global positioning system stolen out of an unlocked vehicle.

VEHICLE ENTRY: Philomath police took a report in the 2800 block of Newton Place of theft from an unlocked vehicle.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STOLEN FROM VEHICLE: Philomath police took a report in the 2500 block of Newton Street of running boards, wheel center caps and fender flares stolen from a vehicle.

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY: Philomath police responded at 3:47 p.m. to a report in the 1600 block of Main Street of two males who appeared to be arguing with one picking up some rocks. Police located the individuals and determined that they were not fighting with plans to paint the rocks.

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY: Philomath police responded at 9:11 p.m. to the 300 block of Topaz Street for a report of a suspicious person taking pictures of license plates. Police determined that no crime had occurred, however, noted that it involved a long-standing feud between two households.