Public Safety: Jan. 15, 2020

Police Log
Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
FRIDAY, JAN. 3
GRAFFITI: Philomath police responded at 3:24 p.m. to Philomath City Park for a report of graffiti on a shelter. Police reported that no graffiti that appeared to be recent was found.
THEFT: Philomath police responded at 3:31 p.m. to the 100 block of South Eighth Street to a report of employee theft.
SATURDAY, JAN. 4
VEHICLE ENTRY: Philomath police responded at 4:08 p.m. to the 300 block of South 19th Street for a report of an unlocked vehicle that had been entered the previous night. Nothing was taken, however, the owner found a small tool bag in the vehicle that did not belong to him.
MONDAY, JAN. 6
FORGERY: Philomath police took a report at 9:14 a.m. in the 1400 block of Main Street for an issue categorized as forgery. No other information was available.
ASSAULT: Philomath police responded to a report of assault at 5:11 p.m. in the 200 block of North Ninth Street. No other information was available.
TUESDAY, JAN. 7
WARRANT: Philomath police arrested Brian Naryan Varma, 41, of Philomath, on a charge of attempting to elude in a vehicle and on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a criminal mischief charge following contact at 3:05 p.m. in the 500 block of South 19th Street.
THURSDAY, JAN. 9
DISTURBANCE: Philomath police responded at 7:20 a.m. to the 500 block of South 19th Street for a report of a fight between two people living in a boarding-type residence. Police made no arrests.
Fire Calls
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate.
FRIDAY, JAN. 3
FIRE ALARM: 12:57 a.m., 200 block of North 20th Place.
MEDICAL: Mutual aid, 11:27 p.m., Highway 20 and Harlan-Burnt Woods Road
SUNDAY, JAN. 5
MEDICAL: 6:06 p.m., 600 block of Main Street.
MONDAY, JAN. 6
MEDICAL: 11:39 a.m., 1700 block of Main Street.
MEDICAL: 8:35 p.m., 1900 block of College Street.
CRASH: 9:58 p.m., 31000 block of Marys Peak Road.
TUESDAY, JAN. 7
MEDICAL: 10:58 a.m., 7200 block of Deerhaven Drive.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8
MEDICAL: 11:30 a.m., 1900 block of College Street.
MEDICAL: 2:32 p.m., 2100 block of Main Street.
THURSDAY, JAN. 9
MEDICAL: 8:04 a.m., 4000 block of Clem Road (Lincoln County).
FRIDAY, JAN. 10
FIRE CALL: False alarm, 8:08 a.m., 2000 block of Chapel Drive.