Public Safety: Jan. 15, 2020

Police Log

Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.

FRIDAY, JAN. 3

GRAFFITI: Philomath police responded at 3:24 p.m. to Philomath City Park for a report of graffiti on a shelter. Police reported that no graffiti that appeared to be recent was found.

THEFT: Philomath police responded at 3:31 p.m. to the 100 block of South Eighth Street to a report of employee theft.

SATURDAY, JAN. 4

VEHICLE ENTRY: Philomath police responded at 4:08 p.m. to the 300 block of South 19th Street for a report of an unlocked vehicle that had been entered the previous night. Nothing was taken, however, the owner found a small tool bag in the vehicle that did not belong to him.