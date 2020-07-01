Public Safety: July 1, 2020

DUII: Philomath police arrested Javier Antonio Corona, 19, of McMinnville, at 4:43 p.m., following a traffic stop near North 19th Street and Main Street on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol (.08 through .14).

TUESDAY, JUNE 23

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24

ELUDE: Philomath police attempted to pull over a motorcycle at 5:33 p.m., in the vicinity of North 19th Street and Main Street but the operator took off and refused to stop. Officers later located the motorcycle near 26th Street and Brooklane Drive, Corvallis, where it took off again and went a short distance before the vehicle fell over. Police arrested Christopher Paul Hansen, 29, of Albany, on charges of felony attempt to elude (by vehicle), resisting arrest, interfering with a peace officer, reckless driving, carrying a concealed weapon and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.