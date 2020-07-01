Public Safety: July 1, 2020

Police Log
Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
FRIDAY, JUNE 19
BURGLARY: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 3:15 p.m. to a report of an open door on a vacant house in the 24800 block of Evergreen Road. The owner reported the theft of a 4-by-8-foot folding utility trailer.
PROBATION: Philomath police arrested Darius Michael Panknin, 26, of Corvallis, at 8:17 p.m., in the vicinity of Southwest Philomath Boulevard and Country Club Drive on a charge of probation violation.
ASSISTANCE: Philomath police assisted the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 9:18 a.m., in Blodgett with a motorist who was locked out of their vehicle with a child inside.
SUNDAY, JUNE 21
WARRANT: Philomath police arrested Rogelio Alvarado Vaca, 19, of Albany, at 1 p.m., in the 1400 block of Main Street on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
DUII: Philomath police arrested Javier Antonio Corona, 19, of McMinnville, at 4:43 p.m., following a traffic stop near North 19th Street and Main Street on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol (.08 through .14).
TUESDAY, JUNE 23
THEFT: Philomath police took a report at 2:45 p.m., in the 800 block of North 12th Street of a StreetStrider bike valued at $1,000 taken from a residence.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24
ELUDE: Philomath police attempted to pull over a motorcycle at 5:33 p.m., in the vicinity of North 19th Street and Main Street but the operator took off and refused to stop. Officers later located the motorcycle near 26th Street and Brooklane Drive, Corvallis, where it took off again and went a short distance before the vehicle fell over. Police arrested Christopher Paul Hansen, 29, of Albany, on charges of felony attempt to elude (by vehicle), resisting arrest, interfering with a peace officer, reckless driving, carrying a concealed weapon and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.
THURSDAY, JUNE 25
WARRANT: Philomath police arrested Kimberly Irene Novak, 51, of Philomath, at 8:48 p.m., in the 1400 block of Main Street on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a criminal citation.
Fire Calls
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate.
FRIDAY, JUNE 19
MEDICAL: 12:03 a.m., 2300 block of Primrose Loop.
MEDICAL: 3:24 a.m., 31000 block of Peterson Road.
MEDICAL: 5:48 a.m., 500 block of South 17th Street.
SUNDAY, JUNE 21
MEDICAL: 1:33 a.m., 700 block of North 12th Street.
MEDICAL: 6:38 a.m., 1200 block of North 19th Street.
MONDAY, JUNE 22
MEDICAL: 10:42 a.m., 31000 block of Fern Road.
MEDICAL: 4:05 p.m., 25000 block of Grange Hall Road.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24
SMOKE: 10:23 a.m., 400 block of South 31st Street.
SMOKE: 9:10 p.m., 400 block of South 31st Street.
THURSDAY, JUNE 25
MEDICAL: 2:24 a.m., 300 block of North Eighth Street, Monroe.
CRASH: 7:16 a.m., 3100 block of West Hills Road.
MEDICAL: 8:51 a.m., 24000 block of Pleasant View Drive.
