Public Safety: July 15, 2020

Police Log
Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
FRIDAY, JULY 3
WARRANT: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies cited and released Kadie Elizabeth Bonini, 41, of Salem, on warrants out of Clackamas County and Marion County for failure to appear in court on drug and theft charges. The arrest occurred at 11:20 p.m. on Highway 20 about 3 miles west of Philomath.
SATURDAY, JULY 4
TRANSIENT: Philomath police responded to two calls about a man with a sleeping bag and shopping cart sleeping behind the Philomath Museum. The man agreed to move on.
SUNDAY, JULY 5
WARRANT: Philomath police responded at 4:43 p.m., to a local gas station and arrested David Melvin Buck, 27, of Corvallis, on multiple warrants, including parole violation and contempt of court.
TUESDAY, JULY 7
WARRANT: Philomath police cited and released Lincoln Tylar Lewelling, 36, of Siletz, on a charge of failure to appear in Philomath Municipal Court on a criminal citation.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 8
FIREARM: Philomath police arrested Juan Carlos Ortiz-Vaca, 24, of Albany, in the 100 block of North 14th Street on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.
THURSDAY, JULY 9
THEFT: Philomath police arrested Andrew Lane Johnson, 30, of Albany, in the 34000 block of Riverside Drive, Albany, on a charge of first-degree theft of a StreetStrider bike that had gone missing last month from a residence in the 800 block of North 12th Street.
WARRANT: Philomath police arrested Tiffany Ann Bates, 20, of Albany, on a charge of failure to appear in court on a criminal citation out of Albany.
FRIDAY, JULY 10
WARRANT: Philomath police arrested Aiden Isaac Dempsey, 24, of Depoe Bay, at 12:10 a.m., in the 1400 block of Main Street on a charge of failure to appear in court on a criminal citation out of Lincoln County.
Fire Calls
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate.
FRIDAY, JULY 3
ALARM: 6:35 p.m., 1100 block of Applegate Street.
SATURDAY, JULY 4
MEDICAL: 11:41 a.m., in the 6000 block of Southwest Reservoir Avenue.
PUBLIC ASSISTANCE: 3:01 p.m., in the 24000 block of Pleasant View Drive.
FIRE: Dumpster fire, 9:37 p.m., 2000 block of Applegate Street.
SUNDAY, JULY 5
STANDBY: 9:37 a.m., 500 block of Southwest 35th Street, Corvallis.
ALARM: 10:23 a.m., 3000 block of Research Way, Corvallis.
ALARM: 11:16 a.m., 6000 block of Southwest Grand Oaks Drive, Corvallis.
MONDAY, JULY 6
MEDICAL: 12:36 p.m., 1000 block of Main Street.
ALARM: 8:17 p.m., 600 block of South 19th Street.
TUESDAY, JULY 7
MEDICAL: 4:06 a.m., 2700 block of Newton Street.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 8
MEDICAL: 6:48 p.m., 2500 block of Newton Street.
THURSDAY, JULY 9
MEDICAL: 11:31 a.m., 1900 block of North 19th Street.
MEDICAL: 1:49 p.m., 2500 block of Newton Street.
MEDICAL: 2:22 p.m., 200 block of South 13th Street.
FRIDAY, JULY 10
MEDICAL: 4:24 a.m., 2700 block of Newton Street.
MEDICAL: 10:35 a.m., 300 block of North 13th Street.
MEDICAL: 12:52 p.m., 1800 block of West Hills Road.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!