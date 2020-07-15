Public Safety: July 15, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police Log

Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.

FRIDAY, JULY 3

WARRANT: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies cited and released Kadie Elizabeth Bonini, 41, of Salem, on warrants out of Clackamas County and Marion County for failure to appear in court on drug and theft charges. The arrest occurred at 11:20 p.m. on Highway 20 about 3 miles west of Philomath.

SATURDAY, JULY 4

TRANSIENT: Philomath police responded to two calls about a man with a sleeping bag and shopping cart sleeping behind the Philomath Museum. The man agreed to move on.

SUNDAY, JULY 5