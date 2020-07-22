Public Safety: July 22, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police Log

Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.

SATURDAY, JULY 11

FRAUD: Philomath police responded at 2:29 p.m., to the 300 block of Adelaide Drive for a report of a possible scam involving an online purchase.

THEFT: Philomath police responded at 3:39 p.m., to Philomath Towne Pump for a report of a customer driving off without paying for gas.

CRASH: Philomath police responded at 6:22 p.m., to Applegate and South 20th streets to a crash with no injuries.

SUNDAY, JULY 12