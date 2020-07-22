Public Safety: July 22, 2020

Police Log
Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
SATURDAY, JULY 11
FRAUD: Philomath police responded at 2:29 p.m., to the 300 block of Adelaide Drive for a report of a possible scam involving an online purchase.
THEFT: Philomath police responded at 3:39 p.m., to Philomath Towne Pump for a report of a customer driving off without paying for gas.
CRASH: Philomath police responded at 6:22 p.m., to Applegate and South 20th streets to a crash with no injuries.
SUNDAY, JULY 12
DRUGS: Philomath police responded at 11:39 a.m. to the 300 block of Marlon Street for an individual’s report of drugs that had been found on the ground along the bike path just east of town. Police observed a small plastic bag with what appeared to be methamphetamine. The item was taken to the police department to be destroyed.
MONDAY, JULY 13
SUSPENDED LICENSE: Philomath police stopped a vehicle at 6:59 p.m. near Highway 20 and Kings Valley Highway and arrested Jason Simmons, 46, of Siletz, for driving while licensed suspended. Police cited Simmons in lieu of custody.
THURSDAY, JULY 16
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Philomath police responded at 10:03 a.m., to Philomath High School for a report of black spray-paint on the side of the forestry building.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Philomath police responded at 10:18 a.m. to Applegate and South 26th Street for a report of black spray-paint on an electrical box.
Fire Calls
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate.
FRIDAY, JULY 10
MEDICAL: 4:34 p.m., 900 block of Quail Glenn Drive.
SATURDAY, JULY 11
MEDICAL: 11:25 a.m., 2500 block of Newton Street.
FIRE: Small bark dust fire, 3:44 p.m., 25000 block of Decker Road.
SUNDAY, JULY 12
MEDICAL: 11:37 a.m., 3500 block of Southwest Philomath Boulevard, Corvallis.
MONDAY, JULY 13
MEDICAL: 3:05 p.m., 30000 block of Botkin Road.
FIRE ALARM: 4:49 p.m., 1000 block of Applegate Street.
MEDICAL: 9:08 p.m., 900 block of Quail Glenn Drive.
MEDICAL: 5:13 p.m., 31000 block of Fern Road.
TUESDAY, JULY 14
MEDICAL: 10:14 a.m., 5200 block of Southwest Watenpaugh Avenue, Corvallis.
FIRE ALARM: 10:48 a.m., 3000 block of Main Street.
ILLEGAL BURN: 9:21 p.m., 25000 block of Airport Avenue.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 15
MEDICAL: 8:26 a.m., 22000 block of Highway 34.
FIRE: Canceled en route, 8:33 a.m., 600 block of Orchard Street, Monroe.
PUBLIC ASSISTANCE: 12:48 p.m., 31000 block of McLoughlin Drive.
ODOR INVESTIGATION: 5:45 p.m., 3000 block of Brentwood Drive.
THURSDAY, JULY 16
MEDICAL: 7:21 a.m., 2500 block of Newton Street.
