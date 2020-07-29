Public Safety: July 29, 2020

Police Log
Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
THURSDAY, JULY 16
THEFT: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a report at 5:30 p.m., via phone call with a man who reported numerous items stolen from his vehicle, including a .17-caliber HMR rifle. The victim reported that the theft occurred earlier in the day between 9 a.m.-1 p.m., while his vehicle was parked near the intersection of Highway 20 and Norton Creek Road near Blodgett. The value of the stolen items was reported at approximately $1,260.
FRIDAY, JULY 17
DEATH: Philomath police responded at 3:32 p.m. to the 300 block of South 11th Street for a death investigation. Police reported that a 55-year-old man had died of apparent natural causes.
SATURDAY, JULY 18
CRASH: Philomath police responded at 7:35 p.m. to the 6000 block of Southwest West Hills Road for a motor-vehicle crash with injuries.
SUNDAY, JULY 19
WARRANT: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies cited and released Levi Joe Newberg, 29, of Sweet Home, on warrants out of Albany Municipal Court and Lebanon Municipal Court following a traffic stop at 12:50 p.m. on Highway 20 about 6 miles west of Philomath.
TUESDAY, JULY 22
WARRANT: Philomath police cited and released Jace Ethan Carrera, 18, of Philomath, in the vicinity of College Street and North 19th Street on a charge of failure to appear in court on a criminal citation.
THURSDAY, JULY 24
CRASH: Philomath police responded at 5:43 p.m. to the 2700 block of West Hills Road and Rosecrest Drive for a motor-vehicle crash with injuries.
Fire Calls
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate.
FRIDAY, JULY 17
MEDICAL: 3:32 p.m., 300 block of South 11th Street.
MEDICAL: 6:22 p.m., 13000 block of Wildwood Road.
SATURDAY, JULY 18
MEDICAL: 7:30 a.m., 6000 block of Southwest West Hills Road.
MEDICAL: 4:05 p.m., 200 block of South 15th Street.
SUNDAY, JULY 19
MEDICAL: 7:29 a.m., 1200 block of Grant Street.
MEDICAL: 10:50 a.m., 1900 block of College Street.
MONDAY, JULY 20
PUBLIC ASSISTANCE: 1:43 a.m., 32000 block of Fern Road.
MEDICAL: 2:58 a.m., Highway 34 and Greasy Creek Road.
FIRE: Commercial fire, out on arrival, 6:44 a.m., 1000 block of Industrial Way.
TUESDAY, JULY 21
MEDICAL: 3:08 p.m., 200 block of South 13th Street.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 22
MEDICAL: 4:17 a.m., 3000 block of Main Street.
ILLEGAL BURN: 2:17 p.m., 2100 block of Main Street.
ODOR INVESTIGATION: 3:14 p.m., 5300 block of Worth Way.
THURSDAY, JULY 23
CRASH: 5:42 p.m., West Hills Road and Rosecrest Drive.
FRIDAY, JULY 24
MEDICAL: 1:11 a.m., 2000 block of West Hills Road.
MEDICAL: 2:35 a.m., 2000 block of West Hills Road.
MUTUAL AID: 1:22 p.m., Highway 20 near milepost 36.
