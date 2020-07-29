Public Safety: July 29, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police Log

Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.

THURSDAY, JULY 16

THEFT: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a report at 5:30 p.m., via phone call with a man who reported numerous items stolen from his vehicle, including a .17-caliber HMR rifle. The victim reported that the theft occurred earlier in the day between 9 a.m.-1 p.m., while his vehicle was parked near the intersection of Highway 20 and Norton Creek Road near Blodgett. The value of the stolen items was reported at approximately $1,260.

FRIDAY, JULY 17

DEATH: Philomath police responded at 3:32 p.m. to the 300 block of South 11th Street for a death investigation. Police reported that a 55-year-old man had died of apparent natural causes.