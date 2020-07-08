Public Safety: July 8, 2020

Police Log
Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
FRIDAY, JUNE 26
CRASH: Philomath police responded at 12:50 p.m. to South 14th Street and Applegate Street to a two-vehicle crash. Police reported minor damage to the vehicles, which had been removed from the road prior to their arrival. There were no injuries.
DUII: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 11:45 p.m. to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Kings Valley Highway near Maxwell Creek Road involving a pickup that left the road. Dustin Adam Hammond, 32, of Coos Bay, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
SUNDAY, JUNE 28
CRASH: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 8:42 p.m. to Highway 34 at Seeley Creek Drive near Alsea for a crash. A vehicle went off the north side of the roadway and into a ditch area, hit a driveway culvert and impacted a parked recreational vehicle that was parking alongside the road with a for sale sign. Several trees ended up stopping the vehicle. No injuries were reported.
MONDAY, JUNE 29
ASSAULT: Philomath police responded at 4:42 a.m. to the 500 block of North Eighth Street on a domestic disturbance call. Police arrested Monte Elias Gakin, 24, of Philomath, on charges of fourth-degree felony domestic assault and second-degree criminal mischief.
DUII: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 6:02 a.m. to Highway 20 about 3 miles west of Philomath for a possible crash with injuries. Jessica Cunningham, 39, city of residence not reported, left the north side of the highway and crashed down an embankment about 10 feet. Cunningham, the vehicle’s only occupant, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
TUESDAY, JUNE 30
WARRANTS: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Zachary Johnson, 30, of Corvallis, for three warrants and Levi Johnson, 32, of Philomath, for four warrants following a traffic stop on Highway 20 about 3 miles west of Philomath.
THURSDAY, JULY 2
TWO CHARGED: Philomath police arrested James Bradley, 57, city of residence not reported, and Jeremy Bradley, 34, of Portland, both on charges on violation of a restraining order and providing false information to a police officer following a traffic stop at 12:42 a.m. on Highway 20 about 5 miles west of Blodgett.
Fire Calls
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate.
FRIDAY, JUNE 26
MEDICAL: 8:20 a.m., 100 block of North Ninth Street.
MEDICAL: 10:06 p.m., 2800 block of Newton Street.
CRASH: 11:47 p.m., Highway 223 and Maxfield Creek Road.
SUNDAY, JUNE 28
MEDICAL: 4:09 p.m., 200 block of South 17th Street.
ILLEGAL BURN: 7:49 p.m., 300 block of North Seventh Street.
MONDAY, JUNE 29
MEDICAL: 1:16 p.m., 2500 block of Newgate Drive.
PUBLIC ASSISTANCE: 7:58 p.m., 24000 block of Pleasant View Drive.
TUESDAY, JUNE 30
MEDICAL: 8:01 a.m., 2500 block of Newton Street.
MUTUAL AID: Request for tender on truck fire but called off, 1:31 p.m., Highway 20 near milepost 33.
MEDICAL: 6:19 p.m., 300 block of North 18th Street.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 1
MEDICAL: 1:11 a.m., 100 block of North Eighth Street.
MEDICAL: 4:36 p.m., 1200 block of North 19th Street.
THURSDAY, JULY 2
MEDICAL: 2:08 a.m., 3000 block of Main Street.
MEDICAL: 2:29 a.m., 24000 block of Coyote Hill Road.
MEDICAL: 5:20 p.m., 1400 block of College Street.
MEDICAL: 8:59 p.m., 1800 block of Applegate Street.
