Public Safety: July 8, 2020

Police Log

Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.

FRIDAY, JUNE 26

CRASH: Philomath police responded at 12:50 p.m. to South 14th Street and Applegate Street to a two-vehicle crash. Police reported minor damage to the vehicles, which had been removed from the road prior to their arrival. There were no injuries.

DUII: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 11:45 p.m. to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Kings Valley Highway near Maxwell Creek Road involving a pickup that left the road. Dustin Adam Hammond, 32, of Coos Bay, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

SUNDAY, JUNE 28