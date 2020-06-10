Public Safety: June 10, 2020

Police Log
Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
FRIDAY, MAY 29
HARASSMENT: Philomath police responded at 11:41 a.m. to a report of stalking in the 1200 block of Pioneer Street. Police arrested Michael Anthony Rivers, 28, of Lebanon, in the 600 block of Grant Street in Lebanon, on two types of harassment charges as well as menacing and stalking charges.
SATURDAY, MAY 30
ASSAULT: Philomath police responded at 11:26 p.m. to the 700 block of North 12th Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. Police arrested Joshua W. Noble, 41, of Philomath, on charges of felony domestic violence and harassment (physical contact/simple assault).
WARRANT: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies cited and released Kenneth William Rowan, 40, of Roseburg, on a warrant for failure to appear in court during a traffic stop on Highway 20 west of the Alsea Highway interchange.
SUNDAY, MAY 31
WARRANT: Philomath police arrested Carmen Marie Koch, 36, of Waldport, after stopping her vehicle in a business parking lot on South 14th Street on a warrant for failure to appear in court on original charges of fourth-degree assault. Koch was later cited and released.
WARRANT: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Edward Ramos, 40, city of residence not reported, on Highway 20 east of Blodgett on a warrant out of Lebanon Municipal Court.
MONDAY, JUNE 1
CRASH: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 7:53 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of Southwest West Hills Road. The collision occurred when a vehicle turned left into a driveway in front of an approaching vehicle. One of the two drivers was transported by an acquaintance to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.
ENDANGERING: Philomath police arrested Olivia K. Washington, 29, of Philomath, on a charge of endangering the welfare of a minor (drugs) following a traffic stop on Highway 20 near Blodgett.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3
PROTECTIVE ORDER: Philomath police responded at 8:07 p.m. to the 2500 block of Newton Street to take a stalking report and arrested Andrea Rachele Dorman, 34, of Corvallis, in the 4100 block of Northwest Pinecone Way, Corvallis, on a charge of violation of a court-issued protect order.
THURSDAY, JUNE 4
SHOPLIFTING: Philomath police responded at 7:08 p.m. to the 600 block of Main Street for a shoplifting incident. Police arrested Elliott James Miley, 24, of Portland, on charges of theft/shoplifting and on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
Fire Calls
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate.
FRIDAY, MAY 29
MEDICAL: 2:50 a.m., 3400 block of Southwood Drive.
MEDICAL: 9:26 a.m., 6800 block of Southwest Winding Way.
PUBLIC ASSISTANCE: 10:29 a.m., 200 block of North Eighth Street.
PUBLIC ASSISTANCE: 12:41 p.m., 200 block of North Eighth Street.
SATURDAY, MAY 30
MEDICAL: 4:36 a.m., 100 block of South 20th Street.
MEDICAL: 12:17 p.m., Highway 20 and Garrett Lane.
SMOKE INVESTIGATION: 4:52 p.m., 400 block of North 12th Street.
PUBLIC ASSISTANCE: 5:18 p.m., 200 block of North Eighth Street.
SUNDAY, MAY 31
MEDICAL: 10:21 p.m., Highway 20 (near milepost 38).
MONDAY, JUNE 1
MEDICAL: 2:21 a.m., 2500 block of Green Street.
MEDICAL: Crash, 7:53 a.m., 1600 block of West Hills Road.
TUESDAY, JUNE 2
MEDICAL: 5:25 p.m., 1400 block of College Street.
MEDICAL: 10:38 p.m., 800 block of North 12th Street.
THURSDAY, JUNE 4
MEDICAL: 4:13 a.m., 600 block of North 11th Street.
MEDICAL: 1:34 p.m., 1200 block of Applegate Street.
FRIDAY, JUNE 5
FIRE ALARM: 5:46 a.m., 1600 block of Applegate Street.
