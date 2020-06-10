Public Safety: June 10, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police Log

Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.

FRIDAY, MAY 29

HARASSMENT: Philomath police responded at 11:41 a.m. to a report of stalking in the 1200 block of Pioneer Street. Police arrested Michael Anthony Rivers, 28, of Lebanon, in the 600 block of Grant Street in Lebanon, on two types of harassment charges as well as menacing and stalking charges.

SATURDAY, MAY 30

ASSAULT: Philomath police responded at 11:26 p.m. to the 700 block of North 12th Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. Police arrested Joshua W. Noble, 41, of Philomath, on charges of felony domestic violence and harassment (physical contact/simple assault).