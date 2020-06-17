Public Safety: June 17, 2020

Police Log
Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
FRIDAY, JUNE 5
DISTURBANCE: Philomath police responded at 3:50 p.m. to the 300 block of North Ninth Street for a domestic disturbance involving an elderly man and woman. Both received minor injuries. The woman was transported to stay with a relative.
SATURDAY, JUNE 6
DUII: Philomath police responded at 6:06 a.m. to a report of reckless driving in the Highway 34 and Hartless Hill Lane area. Police arrested Diego Israel Cisneros, 18, of Independence, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol (blood alcohol content of .08 through .14) and reckless driving after a stop in the 100 block of South Seventh Street.
SUNDAY, JUNE 7
DOG ATTACK: Philomath police responded at 3:51 p.m. to the 500 block of Neabeack Hill Drive near Benton View Drive for a report of a dog off leash that attacked another dog on a leash, causing minor injuries.
CRIMINAL TRESPASS: Philomath police responded at 11:26 p.m. for a report of a prowler. Police arrested Jace Ethan Carrera, 18, of Philomath, on a charge of criminal trespass in the vicinity of 19th Street and Cedar Street.
MONDAY, JUNE 8
THEFT: Philomath police responded at 2:07 p.m. to the 900 block of Main Street for a report of theft involving a man who allegedly stole $704.27 in various tools.
MULTIPLE CHARGES: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jesse Johnston, 29, city of residence not reported, in the early morning hours near West Hills Road and Bailey Street. Johnston allegedly attempted to elude police in his vehicle before pulling over and fleeing on foot. The man was located by a police K9 and transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis where he was cited on charges of elude in a vehicle, elude on foot, reckless driving, speeding and driving while license suspended.
TUESDAY, JUNE 9
THEFT: Philomath police responded at 9:46 a.m. to the 800 block of Pioneer Street for a report of theft involving a wheel and tire stolen from a parked vehicle sometime the previous night.
CRASH: Philomath police responded at 12:10 p.m. to a report of a three-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 46 west of town. Police assisted the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10
WARRANT: Philomath police arrested Curtis Wayne Andrada, 35, of Philomath, in the 1700 block of Maple Street on a warrant out of Philomath Municipal Court for failure to appear in court. Andrada was cited and released.
FOUND PROPERTY: Philomath police responded at 6:24 p.m. to a report of an abandoned bicycle found on a path between James Street and Applegate Street. The bicycle was brought to PPD for storage.
DUII: Philomath police responded at 8:56 p.m. to a suspicious circumstance in the Coastal View Drive and Fawn Lane vicinity. Police arrested Monte Elias Gakin, 23, of Philomath, on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol (blood alcohol content of .15 through .19) following a stop in the 500 block of North Eighth Street.
THURSDAY, JUNE 11
STOLEN BICYCLE: Philomath police took a report at 4:21 p.m. in the 1700 block of Maple Street of a stolen bicycle.
FRIDAY, JUNE 12
WARRANT: Philomath police arrested Amber Albin Taylor, 46, of Corvallis, on a warrant out of Albany Municipal Court on contempt of court charge at 3:10 a.m. in the vicinity of South 11th and Applegate streets. Taylor was cited in lieu of custody.
PROBATION: Philomath police arrested Joseph M. Sizemore, 31, of Albany, in the 300 block of North 20th Street on a charge of probation violation.
Fire Calls
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate.
FRIDAY, JUNE 5
FIRE ALARM: 5:46 a.m., 1600 block of Applegate Street.
MEDICAL: 9:19 a.m., 200 block of South 17th Street.
STRUCTURE FIRE: Storage barn, 2:23 p.m., 23000 block of Highway 34.
BURNING COMPLAINT: 4 p.m., 3200 block of Chapel Drive.
MEDICAL: 5:58 p.m., 4700 block of Southwest 53rd Street.
MEDICAL: 7:13 p.m., 25000 block of Starr Creek Road.
STRUCTURE FIRE: Outbuilding, 8:46 p.m., 24000 block of Highway 20.
SUNDAY, JUNE 7
MEDICAL: 1:20 a.m., 2800 block of Newton Street.
MONDAY, JUNE 8
MEDICAL: 2:06 a.m., 20th Street and Main Street.
MEDICAL: 9:13 a.m., 200 block of South 15th Street.
MEDICAL: 9:46 a.m., 1200 block of Grant Street.
FIRE ALARM: 3:42 p.m., 25000 block of Llewellyn Road.
MEDICAL: 11:51 p.m., 300 block of Marion Place.
TUESDAY, JUNE 9
MEDICAL: 9:05 a.m., 24000 block of Abbey Lane.
CRASH: 12:08 a.m., Highway 20 near milepost 46.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10
CAR FIRE: 8:20 a.m., 1000 block of Main Street.
MEDICAL: 12:11 a.m., 300 block of North 12th Street.
THURSDAY, JUNE 11
MEDICAL: 3:08 p.m., 800 block of North 12th Street.
SMALL FIRE: Lawnmower, 4:48 p.m., 2200 block of Dawnwood Drive.
