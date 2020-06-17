Public Safety: June 17, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Police Log

Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.

FRIDAY, JUNE 5

DISTURBANCE: Philomath police responded at 3:50 p.m. to the 300 block of North Ninth Street for a domestic disturbance involving an elderly man and woman. Both received minor injuries. The woman was transported to stay with a relative.

SATURDAY, JUNE 6

DUII: Philomath police responded at 6:06 a.m. to a report of reckless driving in the Highway 34 and Hartless Hill Lane area. Police arrested Diego Israel Cisneros, 18, of Independence, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol (blood alcohol content of .08 through .14) and reckless driving after a stop in the 100 block of South Seventh Street.

SUNDAY, JUNE 7