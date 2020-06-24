Public Safety: June 24, 2020

Police Log
Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
FRIDAY, JUNE 12
SHOPLIFTING: Philomath police responded at 5:30 p.m. to Dollar General and arrested Jacob Paul James, 27, of Philomath, on a charge of third-degree theft (shoplifting).
SATURDAY, JUNE 13
SUSPENDED LICENSE: Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 1:23 a.m. stopped a driver on Highway 20 about 3 miles west of Philomath. Brandon W. Pease, 38, of Eugene, was cited and released on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to carry a driver’s license.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 6:15 p.m. to the 31900 block of Fern Road for a report of criminal mischief. The resident reported that a known woman threw a metal decorative item and broke the front window of his residence. He did not want to pursue charges and requested that the incident be documented.
THURSDAY, JUNE 18
THEFT: Philomath police at 10:28 a.m. took a report on the theft of a bicycle that had been stolen from a bike rack in the 3100 block of Main Street sometime between June 9-17.
DRINKING AND SMOKING: Philomath police responded at 12:05 p.m. to a report of people at Marys River Park drinking alcohol with the apparent intent of smoking marijuana. Police found the individuals outside of the car with no alcohol. They were advising that drinking and smoking marijuana in the park was prohibited.
Fire Calls
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate.
FRIDAY, JUNE 12
FIRE ALARM: 12:13 p.m., 25000 block of Llewellyn Road.
SATURDAY, JUNE 13
MEDICAL: 7:56 a.m., 100 block of South 14th Street.
SUNDAY, JUNE 14
MEDICAL: 3:22 a.m.., 700 block of South 13th Street.
MEDICAL: 3:50 a.m., 32000 bock of Hartless Hill Lane.
MEDICAL: 8:47 a.m., 2100 block of Rosecrest Drive.
ILLEGAL BURN: 12:52 p.m., 24000 block of Evergreen Road.
MEDICAL: 1:42 p.m., 1800 block of West Hills Road.
MEDICAL: Accidental discharge of handgun into person’s leg, transported to hospital, 1:46 p.m., 24000 block of Evergreen Road.
MUTUAL AID: 7:19 p.m., 408 block of SW Monroe Avenue, Corvallis.
MEDICAL: 8:41 p.m., 24000 block of Finch Lane.
TUESDAY, JUNE 16
MEDICAL: 2 p.m., 200 block of South 13th Street.
MEDICAL: 2:06 p.m., 200 block of North Ninth Street.
MEDICAL: 3:23 p.m., 2500 block of Newton Street.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17
MEDICAL: Motor-vehicle crash, 2:41 p.m., Highway 34 near milepost 50.
PUBLIC ASSISTANCE: 4:08 p.m., 24000 block of Grange Hall Road.
Note: A response from the previous week on Thursday, June 11, had not been entered in the log. On that day at 3:20 p.m., Fire & Rescue provided mutual aid to the Corvallis Fire Department by covering Station 2 while they were out on a call.
