Public Safety: June 24, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police Log

Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.

FRIDAY, JUNE 12

SHOPLIFTING: Philomath police responded at 5:30 p.m. to Dollar General and arrested Jacob Paul James, 27, of Philomath, on a charge of third-degree theft (shoplifting).

SATURDAY, JUNE 13

SUSPENDED LICENSE: Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 1:23 a.m. stopped a driver on Highway 20 about 3 miles west of Philomath. Brandon W. Pease, 38, of Eugene, was cited and released on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to carry a driver’s license.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17