Public Safety: June 3, 2020

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Philomath police responded at 2:02 p.m. in the 1900 block of Main Street for a report of a woman who urinated outside of an establishment’s bathrooms.

WELFARE: Philomath police responded at 4:04 p.m. to the 100 block of South Eighth Street for a report of a man, possibly under the influence of narcotics, who was acting strange and bothering a store’s customers. The man walked to his home without incident.

SATURDAY, MAY 23

WARRANT: Philomath police arrested Lisa Marie Garrison, 51, of Newport, at 12:42 a.m. in the 2400 block of Newton Street on a fugitive warrant issued out of Nevada for failure to appear in court on original charges of felony possession of a controlled substance.

METHAMPHETAMINE: Philomath police arrested Richard Allen Sather, 30, of Corvallis, at 12:33 a.m. in the Technology Loop and Southwest Research Way area in Corvallis on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine.

SUNDAY, MAY 24