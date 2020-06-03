Public Safety: June 3, 2020

Police Log
Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
THURSDAY, MAY 21
RECKLESS ENDANGERING: Benton County Sheriffs Office deputies arrested Michael Paul Prantsevich, 18, of Vancouver, Washington, at 4:59 p.m. on Highway 20 near Blodgett on charges of reckless driving and reckless endangerment. Prantsevich allegedly passed multiple vehicles at 112 mph in a 55-mph zone in opposite travel lanes and in a no-passing zone.
FRIDAY, MAY 22
RECKLESS ENDANGERING: Philomath police arrested David Eli James, 28, of Salem, following a traffic stop at 12:05 a.m. in the 5200 block of Southwest Philomath Boulevard, Corvallis, on a charge of reckless endangering.
BURGLARY: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a burglary that had occurred in the 31000 block of Bellfountain Road involving two sets of six-point elk horns that disappeared from a resident’s barn.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Philomath police responded at 2:02 p.m. in the 1900 block of Main Street for a report of a woman who urinated outside of an establishment’s bathrooms.
WELFARE: Philomath police responded at 4:04 p.m. to the 100 block of South Eighth Street for a report of a man, possibly under the influence of narcotics, who was acting strange and bothering a store’s customers. The man walked to his home without incident.
SATURDAY, MAY 23
WARRANT: Philomath police arrested Lisa Marie Garrison, 51, of Newport, at 12:42 a.m. in the 2400 block of Newton Street on a fugitive warrant issued out of Nevada for failure to appear in court on original charges of felony possession of a controlled substance.
METHAMPHETAMINE: Philomath police arrested Richard Allen Sather, 30, of Corvallis, at 12:33 a.m. in the Technology Loop and Southwest Research Way area in Corvallis on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine.
SUNDAY, MAY 24
DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Philomath police arrested Jon Daniel Tilles, 58, of Philomath, in the 3100 block of Main Street on charges of disorderly conduct, improper use of 911 and probation violation following a series of noise complaints.
SUSPENDED LICENSE: Philomath police arrested Billy Wayne James, of Dallas, in the 1700 block of Main Street on a charge of driving while license suspended.
WARRANT: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies cited Shawn Evan Newport, 52, of Blodgett, while he was mowing the grass at a Blodgett church, on two warrants out of Benton County Circuit Court on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance.
TUESDAY, MAY 26
CRASH: Philomath police responded at 5:19 p.m. to the 100 block of South 12th Street for a report of a noninjury motor-vehicle crash.
Fire Calls
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate.
FRIDAY, MAY 22
MEDICAL: 1:55 p.m., 1000 block of Main Street.
SATURDAY, MAY 23
MEDICAL: 12:39 p.m., 23000 block of Alsea Highway.
MEDICAL: 1:37 p.m., 35000 block of Highway 223.
MEDICAL: 2:05 p.m., 400 block of South 18th Street.
HAZMAT: Carbon monoxide, faulty gas supply to pilot, 3:35 p.m., 3000 block of 31st Street.
MEDICAL: 3:44 p.m., 24000 block of Ervin Road.
TUESDAY, MAY 26
MEDICAL: 12:17 a.m., 100 block of North 14th Street.
MEDICAL: 1:06 a.m., 900 block of Main Street.
MEDICAL: 4:12 a.m., 100 block of North 14th Street.
MEDICAL: 10:48 a.m., 300 block of North 12th Street.
MEDICAL: 11:32 a.m., 1000 block of Main Street.
SMOKE INVESTIGATION: 1:51 p.m., Highway 20 and Noon Road.
MEDICAL: 4:30 p.m., 3800 block of Southwest 53rd Street, Corvallis.
MEDICAL: 5:14 p.m., 1600 block of Main Street.
SMOKE INVESTIGATION: 8:18 p.m., 500 block of North 13th Street.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 27
FIRE ALARM: 4:32 a.m., 3100 block of Main Street
MEDICAL: 6:16 a.m., 100 block of North 14th Street.
THURSDAY, MAY 28
MEDICAL: 1:50 p.m., Rosecrest Drive and Primrose Loop.
