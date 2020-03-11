Public Safety: March 11, 2020

Police Log
Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
FRIDAY, FEB. 28
CRASH: Philomath police responded at 1:42 p.m. to Applegate Street and South 10th Street for a report of a crash. There were no injuries.
SATURDAY, FEB. 29
FALSE INFO AND DRUGS: Philomath police arrested Michael Joseph Schwender, 38, of Roseburg, following a traffic stop at 12:04 a.m. near Highway 34 and Grange Hall Road on a charge of providing false information to a police officer. Charges at booking also included a post-prison supervision violation. Police also arrested Sarah Brittney King, 21, of Roseburg, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Charges at booking also included parole violation.
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Philomath police arrested Crispin James Oglesby, 28, of Roseburg, during a stop at Main Street and North 19th Street, on a charge of driving on a suspended license.
CRASH: Benton County Sheriff’s deputies responded at 2:15 p.m. to a crash at North Ninth Street and West Hills Road. Upon arrival, they found a 2015 Ford F150 in the ditch on the west side of the road. The driver had left the scene. Philomath police assisted BCSO on the call, contacting the driver at his residence and transporting him and his wife back to the scene. It was determined that no crime had been committed.
SUNDAY, MARCH 1
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Benton County Sheriff’s deputies cited Travis Griffin, 51, city of residence unknown, for driving on a suspended license, driving uninsured and illegal display of license plates after pulling him over at 8:45 p.m. on Highway 20 near Davis Road.
TUESDAY, MARCH 3
AGENCY ASSIST: Philomath police responded at 11:42 p.m. to the Highway 20 and Davis Road vicinity near Blodgett to assist the Benton County Sheriff’s Office on a situation involving a pulled-over motorist who fled the scene on foot. Police also responded to the area to assist BCSO at 2:47 a.m. and 7:27 a.m. Wednesday. Jacob Scott Fisher, 34, of Lebanon, was arrested on multiple charges.
THURSDAY, MARCH 5
DISTURBANCE: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at 2:42 a.m. in the 3000 block of Main Street of an intoxicated man who was frustrated with his video game and arguing with his wife. The man agreed to quiet down, call it a night and go to sleep.
Fire Calls
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate.
FRIDAY, FEB. 28
MEDICAL: 1:16 p.m., 6000 block of Plymouth Drive.
ILLEGAL BURN: 1:20 p.m., 29500 block of Bellfountain Drive.
SATURDAY, FEB. 29
MEDICAL: 12:39 p.m., 2500 block of Newgate Drive.
MEDICAL: 5:49 p.m., 30200 block of Bellfountain Drive.
MEDICAL: 7:21 p.m., 31400 block of Peterson Road.
SUNDAY, MARCH 1
PUBLIC ASSISTANCE: 6:25 a.m., 800 block of Main Street.
MEDICAL: 10:13 a.m., 1900 block of College Street.
MEDICAL: 10:31 a.m., 24000 block of Old Peak Road.
PUBLIC ASSISTANCE: 3:01 p.m., 400 block of Benton View Drive.
MEDICAL: 6:02 p.m., 1800 block of Main Street.
MONDAY, MARCH 2
SMOKE INVESTIGATION: 7:29 a.m., Alsea Highway near Decker Road.
MEDICAL: 10 a.m., 1000 block of Main Street.
TUESDAY, MARCH 3
PUBLIC ASSISTANCE: 7:19 a.m., 300 block of North 13th Street.
MEDICAL: 12:53 p.m., 100 block of Neabeack Hill Drive.
MEDICAL: 7:25 p.m., 20000 block of Stovall Lane.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4
MEDICAL: 7:21 a.m., 1400 block of Main Street.
THURSDAY, MARCH 5
MEDICAL: 5:29 a.m., 140 block of North 14th Street.