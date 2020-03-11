Public Safety: March 11, 2020

CRASH: Benton County Sheriff’s deputies responded at 2:15 p.m. to a crash at North Ninth Street and West Hills Road. Upon arrival, they found a 2015 Ford F150 in the ditch on the west side of the road. The driver had left the scene. Philomath police assisted BCSO on the call, contacting the driver at his residence and transporting him and his wife back to the scene. It was determined that no crime had been committed.

SUNDAY, MARCH 1

DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Benton County Sheriff’s deputies cited Travis Griffin, 51, city of residence unknown, for driving on a suspended license, driving uninsured and illegal display of license plates after pulling him over at 8:45 p.m. on Highway 20 near Davis Road.

TUESDAY, MARCH 3

AGENCY ASSIST: Philomath police responded at 11:42 p.m. to the Highway 20 and Davis Road vicinity near Blodgett to assist the Benton County Sheriff’s Office on a situation involving a pulled-over motorist who fled the scene on foot. Police also responded to the area to assist BCSO at 2:47 a.m. and 7:27 a.m. Wednesday. Jacob Scott Fisher, 34, of Lebanon, was arrested on multiple charges.

THURSDAY, MARCH 5