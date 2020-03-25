Public Safety: March 25

Police Log

Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

FAILURE TO APPEAR: Philomath police arrested Codie Joe Holley, 19, of Albany, at 11:46 p.m., in the 800 block of Main Street on a charge of failure to appear in court on a criminal citation.

SATURDAY, MARCH 14

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Philomath police took a report at 8:52 a.m. in the 2400 block of Newton Street of second-degree criminal mischief and vandalism. No other information was provided.

DRUGS: Philomath police arrested Kenneth James Michae Schunn, 23, of Eddyville, at 11:56 a.m. in the 2500 block of Newton Street on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine.