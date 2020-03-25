Public Safety: March 25

Police Log
Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
FAILURE TO APPEAR: Philomath police arrested Codie Joe Holley, 19, of Albany, at 11:46 p.m., in the 800 block of Main Street on a charge of failure to appear in court on a criminal citation.
SATURDAY, MARCH 14
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Philomath police took a report at 8:52 a.m. in the 2400 block of Newton Street of second-degree criminal mischief and vandalism. No other information was provided.
DRUGS: Philomath police arrested Kenneth James Michae Schunn, 23, of Eddyville, at 11:56 a.m. in the 2500 block of Newton Street on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine.
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
MINOR IN POSSESSION: Philomath police cited a Lebanon juvenile during a traffic stop for minor in possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at 12:52 a.m. in the 3400 block of Southwest Philomath Boulevard and Southwest 35th Street in Corvallis.
DUII: Philomath police arrested Lawrence James Arnell, 64, of Estacada, at 10:44 p.m. in the 1100 block of Main Street following a traffic stop on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants with a blood alcohol content of .15 through .19.
TUESDAY, MARCH 17
AGENCY ASSIST: Philomath police responded at 11:09 a.m. to milepost 50 on Highway 34 to assist with a one-vehicle crash that occurred down a steep embankment. A 66-year-old man was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. A 7-year-old girl was not injured but transported to the hospital for an evaluation.
THURSDAY, MARCH 19
DISTURBANCE: Philomath police responded at 7:34 p.m. to a report of a fight in the 400 block of South 30th Street. Just 8 minutes later, police responded to a report of an argument between a driver and a pedestrian in the crosswalk near McDonald’s on South 14th Street.
Fire Calls
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate.
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
CRASH: 8 p.m., Bellfountain Road and Finley Refuge Road.
SATURDAY, MARCH 14
CRASH: 1:06 a.m., Highway 20 and Blodgett Road.
MEDICAL: 4:07 p.m., 1700 block of Main Street.
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
PUBLIC ASSISTANCE: 12:29 a.m., 2900 block of Applegate Street.
MEDICAL: 9:32 p.m., 2400 block of Ervin Road.
TUESDAY, MARCH 17
CRASH: 11:07 a.m., Highway 34 (milepost 50).
MEDICAL: 5:09 p.m., 300 block of North Ninth Street.
MEDICAL: 5:15 p.m., 1000 block of Main Street.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
MEDICAL: 7:22 p.m., 600 block of South 19th Street.
MEDICAL: 11:35 p.m., 26000 block of Holiday Lane.
THURSDAY, MARCH 19
MEDICAL: 10:15 a.m., 1700 block of Pioneer Street.
MEDICAL: 11:20 a.m., 3100 block of Chapel Drive.
MEDICAL: 8:40 p.m., 24700 block of Highway 34.
