Public Safety: March 18, 2020

Philomath Police Department
BRAD FUQUA, PHILOMATH EXPRESS

Police Log

Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.

FRIDAY, MARCH 6

ACTIVITY: The Philomath police call log listed 10 responses involving traffic stops (4), welfare check (1), suspicious circumstance (1), traffic hazard (1), traffic complaint (1), locate a vehicle (1) and assisting a motorist (1).

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

ACTIVITY: The Philomath police call log listed 29 responses involving traffic stops (22), check at a local bar (1), assisting a motorist (1), argument (1), report of theft (1), foot patrol (1), criminal mischief (1) and noise disturbance (1).

SUNDAY, MARCH 8

ACTIVITY: The Philomath police call log listed 28 responses involving traffic stops (24), report of theft (1), welfare check (1), locate a vehicle (1) and juvenile complaint (1).

MONDAY, MARCH 9

ACTIVITY: The Philomath police call log listed 22 responses involving traffic stops (20), mental health (1) and locate a vehicle (1).

TUESDAY, MARCH 10

ACTIVITY: The Philomath police call log listed 14 responses involving traffic stops (10), argument (1), assisting a person (1), report of fraud (1) and report of bicycle theft (1).

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

ACTIVITY: The Philomath call log listed eight responses involving traffic stops (7) and criminal mischief (1).

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

ACTIVITY: The Philomath police call log listed four responses involving traffic stops (2), argument (1) and report of threats (1).

Fire Calls

Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate.

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

MUTUAL AID: 10:01 a.m., 1700 block of Shot Pouch Road, Blodgett.

SUNDAY, MARCH 8

MEDICAL: 6:28 p.m., 1500 block of Applegate Street.

MONDAY, MARCH 9

MEDICAL: 4:08 a.m., 1600 block of Applegate Street.

TUESDAY, MARCH 10

PUBLIC ASSISTANCE: 3:17 a.m., 1600 block of College Street.

MEDICAL: 2:41 p.m., 32400 block of Fern Road.

PUBLIC ASSISTANCE: 6:40 p.m., 1200 block of North 19th Street.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

PUBLIC ASSISTANCE: 1:19 a.m., 100 block of North 15th Street.

FIRE: Total loss of doublewide mobile home, mutual aid to Monroe Fire Department, response with engine, three firefighters, water tender, 3 p.m., 26000 Bellfountain Road.

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

MEDICAL: 6:03 p.m., 1600 block of College Street.

