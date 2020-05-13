Public Safety: May 13, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Police Log

Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.

FRIDAY, MAY 1

CRASH: Philomath police responded at 9:39 a.m. to the 1400 block of Main Street for a report of a noninjury motor-vehicle crash. No other details were provided in the media log.

DISTURBANCE: Philomath police responded at 3:57 p.m. to a local bank for a report of a man screaming and yelling while in the drive-though teller line. Police asked the man to move along with no arrest.

SUNDAY, MAY 3

WARRANT: Philomath police arrested Michael Sosteno Gomez, 38, of Corvallis, and Jeffrey Duane Armstrong, 56, of Sweet Home — both of warrants for failure to appear in court on criminal citations. The arrests occurred at 8:26 p.m. in the 1400 block of Main Street.