Public Safety: May 13, 2020

Police Log
Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
FRIDAY, MAY 1
CRASH: Philomath police responded at 9:39 a.m. to the 1400 block of Main Street for a report of a noninjury motor-vehicle crash. No other details were provided in the media log.
DISTURBANCE: Philomath police responded at 3:57 p.m. to a local bank for a report of a man screaming and yelling while in the drive-though teller line. Police asked the man to move along with no arrest.
SUNDAY, MAY 3
WARRANT: Philomath police arrested Michael Sosteno Gomez, 38, of Corvallis, and Jeffrey Duane Armstrong, 56, of Sweet Home — both of warrants for failure to appear in court on criminal citations. The arrests occurred at 8:26 p.m. in the 1400 block of Main Street.
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE: Philomath police responded at 10:23 p.m. to the 800 block of Pioneer Street for a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Police initiated an investigation.
MONDAY, MAY 4
MINORS IN POSSESSION: Philomath police responded at 10:25 p.m. to Westbrook Park at Topaz Street and Jade Place for a report of a suspicious person. Police detained minors in possession of alcohol and released them into the custody of their parents.
TUESDAY, MAY 5
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Philomath police responded at 2:51 a.m. to the 300 block of South 13th Street where a telephone wire splice box cover was found in the roadway. Police initiated an investigation.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 6
DEATH: Philomath police responded at 8:31 a.m. to the 300 block of North 17th Street for a death investigation. It was determined that an adult male had died of natural causes.
THURSDAY, MAY 7
DISTURBANCE: Philomath police responded at 8:15 p.m. to the 2500 block of Newton Street for a report of a couple arguing. Police did not make any arrests.
Fire Calls
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate.
FRIDAY, MAY 1
MEDICAL: 9:49 a.m., 600 block of Main Street.
MEDICAL: 6:39 p.m., 500 block of North Eighth Street.
SATURDAY, MAY 2
MEDICAL: 10:15 a.m., 900 block of Main Street.
MEDICAL: 2:06 p.m., 800 block of Wyatt Lane.
SUNDAY, MAY 3
MEDICAL: 9:14 p.m., 400 block of College Street.
MONDAY, MAY 4
FIRE ALARM: Midnight, 31000 block of Main Street.
MEDICAL: 9:41 a.m., 200 block of North 10th Street.
TUESDAY, MAY 5
MEDICAL: 2:38 a.m., 24000 block of Gellatly Way.
MEDICAL: 7:39 p.m., 24000 block of Grange Hall Road.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 6
MEDICAL: 5:15 a.m., 24000 block of Penland Drive.
THURSDAY, MAY 7
MEDICAL: 4:11 p.m., 25000 block of Grange Hall Road.
