Public Safety: May 20, 2020

Police Log
Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
THURSDAY, MAY 7
DUII: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 4:11 p.m. to a motorcycle crash on Grange Hall Road west of Fern Road. Christopher W. Tipsword, 45, of Philomath, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and not able to safely operate a motor vehicle.
WARRANT: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Katie M. Barr, 35, of Lebanon, following a traffic stop at 11 p.m. on Highway 20 near Blodgett on a warrant out of Linn County Circuit Court for failure to appear in court. Barr was released with a new court date because of COVID-19 restrictions at the jail.
FRIDAY, MAY 8
WARRANT: Philomath police at 3:14 a.m. in the 1200 block of Southwest Jefferson Avenue in Corvallis arrested Kurt L. Brewer, 38, of Tangent, on charges of driving while license suspended and two counts of failure to appear in court on previous charges.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Ryan V. Baarstad, 40, of Eugene, for probation violation. At 5:10 p.m. on Highway 20 near Blodgett, deputies attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the motorist attempted to flee up a gravel road. The driver was taken into custody with no identification with him. He was later identified and arrested at the request of Lane County Parole and Probation. Baarstad was held at the Philomath Police Department until he was transferred to the Lane County Jail.
SATURDAY, MAY 9
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies cited and released Brandon W. Pease, 38, of Eugene, for driving with a revoked license following a stop at 6:30 p.m. on Highway 20 about 2 miles east of Blodgett.
SUNDAY, MAY 10
TRESPASSING: Philomath police arrested Andrea R. Dorman, 34, of Corvallis, on a charge of second-degree criminal trespassing after responding at 8:40 p.m. to the 2500 block of Newton Street.
TUESDAY, MAY 12
HANDGUN: Philomath police responded at 9:06 a.m. to Marys River Park for a report of a handgun that had been found on a trail.
Fire Calls
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate.
FRIDAY, MAY 8
MEDICAL: 3:37 p.m., 2800 block of Chapel Drive.
FIRE: Illegal burn pile, 8:56 p.m., 1600 block of Bailey Street.
SATURDAY, MAY 9
MEDICAL: 5:41 p.m., 1400 block of Main Street.
MEDICAL: 7:13 p.m., 1100 block of Pioneer Street.
SUNDAY, MAY 10
MEDICAL: 1:34 p.m., 32000 block of Fern Road.
MONDAY, MAY 11
MEDICAL: 9:08 p.m., 2800 block of Newton Street.
MEDICAL: 10 p.m., 2800 block of Newton Street.
TUESDAY, MAY 12
MEDICAL: 6:19 p.m., 1200 block of North 19th Street.
MEDICAL: 10:56 p.m., 24000 block of Airport Avenue.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 13
MEDICAL: 6:14 a.m., 100 block of North 17th Street.
THURSDAY, MAY 14
MEDICAL: 7:54 p.m., 1000 block of Main Street.
FRIDAY, MAY 15
MEDICAL: 12:14 a.m., 1200 block of Grant Street.
