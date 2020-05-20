Public Safety: May 20, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Police Log

Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.

THURSDAY, MAY 7

DUII: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 4:11 p.m. to a motorcycle crash on Grange Hall Road west of Fern Road. Christopher W. Tipsword, 45, of Philomath, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and not able to safely operate a motor vehicle.

WARRANT: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Katie M. Barr, 35, of Lebanon, following a traffic stop at 11 p.m. on Highway 20 near Blodgett on a warrant out of Linn County Circuit Court for failure to appear in court. Barr was released with a new court date because of COVID-19 restrictions at the jail.

FRIDAY, MAY 8