Public Safety: May 27, 2020

Police Log

Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.

FRIDAY, MAY 15

CRASH: Philomath police responded at 2:30 p.m. to Botkin Road and Highway 34 to assist the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at the scene of a crash.

WELFARE CHECK: Philomath police checked on a transient male located in a pullout on Highway 20. The man said he was trying to get to the coast but was taking a break and waiting for less traffic before he planned to start walking. The man was using a wheelchair to carry his belongings.