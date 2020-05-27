Public Safety: May 27, 2020

Police Log
Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
FRIDAY, MAY 15
CRASH: Philomath police responded at 2:30 p.m. to Botkin Road and Highway 34 to assist the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at the scene of a crash.
WELFARE CHECK: Philomath police checked on a transient male located in a pullout on Highway 20. The man said he was trying to get to the coast but was taking a break and waiting for less traffic before he planned to start walking. The man was using a wheelchair to carry his belongings.
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 7:10 p.m. to the 30000 block of Bellfountain Road for a report of a man flagging down passing cars. Deputies arrived to find four travelers with a van that had a bad alternator. It was determined that they were not a hazard and they were working on getting the vehicle moved.
SUNDAY, MAY 17
MAILBOXES: Philomath police responded at 9:35 a.m. to the 200 block of North 19th Street for a report of mailboxes that had been opened with contents dropped on the ground in the College and North 19th areas.
WILDLIFE OFFENSE: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 6:30 p.m. to the 33000 block of Brightstar Lane for a report of hunters on property east of the resident’s home. Deputies discovered the situation involved a misunderstanding regarding property ownership with no crime committed.
MONDAY, MAY 18
FOUND: Philomath police took possession of a skateboard found in the McDonald’s parking lot.
TUESDAY, MAY 19
COWS ON 15TH: Philomath police responded at 8:55 p.m. to a report of calves on South 15th Street. Police contacted the owner who relocated the cows to an address outside of the city.
FRIDAY, MAY 22
RECKLESS ENDANGERING: Philomath police arrested Daniel E. James, 28, of Salem, on a charge of reckless endangering following a traffic stop near Southwest 53rd Street and Philomath Boulevard in Corvallis.
Fire Calls
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate.
FRIDAY, MAY 15
MEDICAL: Vehicle crash, 2:31 p.m., Botkin Road and Highway 34.
SATURDAY, MAY 16
MEDICAL: 10:09 a.m., 32400 block of Fern Road.
ELECTRICAL LINES: Arcing, 12:46 p.m., 32600 block of Fern Road.
MEDICAL: 6:20 p.m., 25000 block of Evergreen Road.
FIRE ALARM: 8:08 p.m., 1700 block of Pheasant Court.
SUNDAY, MAY 17
MEDICAL: 9:12 A.M., 24000 block of Old Peak Road.
MEDICAL: Vehicle crash, 3:22 p.m., 23000 block of Highway 34.
MONDAY, MAY 18
MUTUAL AID: 10:57 a.m., 400 block of Northwest Harrison Boulevard, Corvallis.
THURSDAY, MAY 21
MEDICAL: 3:29 p.m., 29000 block of Beaver Creek Road.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!