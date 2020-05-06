Public Safety: May 6, 2020

Police Log
Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
THURSDAY, APRIL 23
WARRANT: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 36000 block of Marys River Road, Blodgett, for a welfare check following a 911 hang-up. During the investigation, Leo Hund, 69, of Blodgett, was issued a criminal citation for failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor reckless endangering charge out of Linn County.
BURGLARY: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 600 block of South 13th Street for a burglary report that had occurred within the previous hour. The homeowners reported that multiple firearms, jewelry and other items had been taken.
FRIDAY, APRIL 24
WARRANT: Philomath police arrested Cole E. Chambers, 24, of Philomath, on a probation violation warrant at 10:39 p.m. near Highway 34 and Main Street.
SATURDAY, APRIL 25
SUSPENDED LICENSE: Philomath police arrested Jaymason B. Falwell, 40, of Albany, on a charge of driving while license suspended during a traffic stop at 2:58 p.m. in the 500 block of Main Street.
CRASH: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 6:16 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash on 53rd Street about a half-mile east of Bellfountain Road. The driver stated that while driving through a curve in the road, he lost control and crashed into a ditch with the vehicle coming to rest on its passenger side. The driver and his passenger were not injured. The driver was issued a citation for careless driving. Philomath police assisted at the scene.
SUNDAY, APRIL 26
BURGLARY: Philomath police responded at 3:01 p.m. to the 200 block of South 18th Street to take a report of an alleged burglary. The police department’s media log provided no details.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Philomath police responded at 3:37 p.m. to the 100 block of North 14th Street on a criminal mischief call. The police department’s media log provided no details.
MONDAY, APRIL 27
THEFT: Philomath police responded at 12:43 p.m. to the 900 block of Main Street for a theft report. Police on April 28 arrested Curtis W. Andrada, 35, of Philomath, in the 1700 block of Maple Street for allegedly shoplifting a battery box valued at $104.
MAIL THEFT: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at about 1 p.m. to the 29000 block of Spencer Creek Road on a mail theft call. The resident at the address reported that he had ordered a laptop, tracking showed that it was delivered and that he had signed for it but he never received it.
FRAUD: Philomath police responded at 4:02 p.m. to the 500 block of North 19th Street for a report of fraud that involved a company sending money to an unknown person after receiving fake emails.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29
AGENCY ASSISTANCE: Philomath police responded at 2:23 a.m. to the 2100 block of Main Street to assist Philomath Fire & Rescue on a fire call.
WARRANT: Philomath police arrested Johnathan D. Smith, 30, of Philomath, at 11:57 p.m. following a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Main Street on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender.
Fire Calls
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate.
FRIDAY, APRIL 24
MEDICAL: 8:22 a.m., 31900 block of Fern Road.
MEDICAL: 3:25 p.m., Marys Peak Road and Highway 34.
MEDICAL: 5:51 p.m., 1900 block of College Street.
SMOKE INVESTIGATION: 6:10 p.m., 23900 block of Highway 20.
SATURDAY, APRIL 25
MEDICAL: 4:55 p.m., 2500 block of Newton Street.
MEDICAL: 6:17 p.m., Southwest 53rd Street.
MEDICAL: 10:04 p.m., 1100 block of Applegate Street.
MONDAY, APRIL 27
MEDICAL: 3:41 p.m., 24000 block of Gellatly Way.
FIRE: Heat lamp fire, exterior damage, no injuries, 6:49 p.m., 24000 block of Daisy Drive.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29
FIRE: Stove fire, interior home damage, no injuries, 2:22 a.m., 2100 block of Main Street.
FIRE: Canceled en route, 11:22 a.m., 300 block of South Third Street, Alsea.
FIRE ALARM: 2:19 p.m., 25000 block of Evergreen Road.
