Public Safety: May 6, 2020

Police Log

Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.

THURSDAY, APRIL 23

WARRANT: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 36000 block of Marys River Road, Blodgett, for a welfare check following a 911 hang-up. During the investigation, Leo Hund, 69, of Blodgett, was issued a criminal citation for failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor reckless endangering charge out of Linn County.

BURGLARY: Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 600 block of South 13th Street for a burglary report that had occurred within the previous hour. The homeowners reported that multiple firearms, jewelry and other items had been taken.

FRIDAY, APRIL 24