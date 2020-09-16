Public Safety: Sept. 16, 2020

Police Log
Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 4
WARRANT: Benton County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Robert Dwayne Pollock, 46, of Sweet Home, at 9:04 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 20 and Lilly Hill Road. Pollock was cited and released.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 5
PROBATION: Philomath police arrested Andrew Scott Morgan, 37, of Albany, at 1:47 a.m. in the 2200 block of Main Street on a charge of probation violation.
DUII: Philomath police arrested Trey Alexander John Lucero, 20, of Sweet Home, at 4:59 a.m. in the vicinity Northwest Harrison Boulevard and Northwest 13th Street, Corvallis, on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (blood alcohol content of .15 through .19).
FOUND: A bicyclist found a purse on Chapel Drive and turned it in at 8:47 a.m. to Philomath police. Later in the morning, a pair of bolt cutters and a shirt that had been found Sept. 3 on Philomath Baptist Church property were turned in. In the early afternoon, police took into possession an iPhone that had been found in the 2400 block of Applegate Street.
ASSAULT: Benton County Sheriff’s deputies responded at 4:57 p.m. to the 31900 block of Fern Road for a report of assault involving a woman and her landlord. Deputies spoke to both and determined there was no evidence of an assault.
SHOPLIFTING: Philomath police arrested Jeremy Daniel Kosydar, 38, of Siletz, at 5:31 p.m. in the 500 block of Main Street, on a charge of third-degree theft (shoplifting).
0SUNDAY, SEPT. 6
SUSPICION: Philomath police responded at 10:32 a.m. to the 2600 block of Main Street for a report of someone taking things from the Boy Scouts bottle drop. The suspect’s vehicle left prior to police’s arrival, but the locks on the structure were in place and intact, and no damage could be seen.
RECOVERY: Benton County Sheriff’s deputies responded at 3 p.m. to Woods Creek Road at the intersection with Old Peak Road for a report of a white trailer, which had been stolen earlier in the day at Corvallis. The owner retried the trailer.
POSSIBLE FIRE: Philomath police responded at 8:59 p.m. to the 1900 block of College Street for a report of a possible fire at an apartment complex. Upon arrival, responders found no fire and crews were able to isolate an electrical issue. Philomath Fire & Rescue also responded.
MONDAY, SEPT. 7
DUII: Philomath police arrested Jason Tyler Lawrence, 27, of Corvallis, at 12:28 a.m. in the vicinity of Main Street and North 17th Street on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (blood alcohol content .20 or above).
WARRANT: Philomath police arrested David Melvin Buck, 27, of Albany, at 9:15 p.m. in the vicinity of Southwest 53rd Street and Southwest Reservoir Avenue, Corvallis, on charges of probation violation and a warrant for failure to appear in court on a criminal citation.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 9
WARRANTS: Philomath police arrested Spencer Dean Borthwick, 26, of Albany, at 2:15 a.m. in the vicinity of Southwest Fifth Street and Southwest B Avenue, Corvallis, on warrants for failure to appear in court on a criminal citation and contempt of court.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 10
WARRANT: Benton County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Travis James Griffin, 51, of Aloha, at 1:05 p.m. on Highway 20 about 2 miles west of Philomath, on a warrant for failure to appear in court. Griffen was cited and released.
WARRANT: Philomath police arrested Robert Keith Lewis, 48, of Philomath, at 10:22 p.m. in the 1500 block of College Street on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a criminal citation.
Fire Calls
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 4
MEDICAL: 9:51 a.m., 300 block of North Ninth Street.
CAR FIRE: 6:34 p.m., Southwest 53rd Street and Bellfountain Road.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 6
MEDICAL: 4:47 a.m., 24100 block of Ervin Road.
ILLEGAL BURN: 8:04 p.m., 32000 block of Marys Peak Road.
ELECTRICAL: No fire, electrical short, 8:58 p.m., 1900 block of College Street.
MONDAY, SEPT. 7
MEDICAL: 11:51 a.m., 24000 block of Gellatly Way.
SMOKE INVESTIGATION: 2:32 p.m., Highway 34 and Wells Creek Road.
FIRE: Part of all-county response, canceled en route, 6:45 p.m., 100 block of Southwest B Avenue, Corvallis.
FIRE: Part of all-county response, canceled en route, 6:52 p.m., 24000 block of Alpine Road, Monroe.
SMOKE INVESTIGATION: 7:06 p.m., South 18th Street and Applegate Street.
ILLEGAL BURN: 8:50 p.m., 24600 block of Ervin Road.
FIRE: Part of all-county response, 9:22 p.m., Highway 34 (near milepost 44), Alsea.
FIRE: Part of all-county response, 10:11 p.m., Highway 34 and Gellatly Way.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 8
MEDICAL: 12:51 a.m., 2300 block of Applegate Street.
MUTUAL AID: 2:32 a.m., Highway 34 (near milepost 4), Waldport.
FIRE: Part of all-county response, canceled en route, 4:44 a.m., 23000 block of Highway 99 West, Monroe.
FIRE: Conflagration response, 5:49 a.m., Beachie Creek Fire.
MEDICAL: 7:51 a.m., 300 block of North 13th Street.
MEDICAL: 9:24 a.m., 2000 block of Applegate Street.
FIRE: Part of all-county response, canceled en route, 11:45 a.m., 24000 block of Highway 99 West, Monroe.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 9
MEDICAL: 12:06 p.m., 200 block of Benton View Drive.
FIRE: Part of all-county response, call to standby in Corvallis, 3:16 p.m., Corvallis Fire Department Station 2.
FIRE: Part of all-county response, canceled en route, 8:55 p.m., Foster Road and Dkystra Road, Monroe.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 10
FIRE: Residential structure fire, 12:19 a.m., 800 block of North 12th Street.
MUTUAL AID: 7:02 a.m., Lincoln City.
MEDICAL: 8:44 a.m., 1900 block of Wooded Knolls Road.
MEDICAL: 9:01 a.m., 200 block of South 18th Street.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!