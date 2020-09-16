Public Safety: Sept. 16, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police Log

Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 4

WARRANT: Benton County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Robert Dwayne Pollock, 46, of Sweet Home, at 9:04 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 20 and Lilly Hill Road. Pollock was cited and released.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 5

PROBATION: Philomath police arrested Andrew Scott Morgan, 37, of Albany, at 1:47 a.m. in the 2200 block of Main Street on a charge of probation violation.

DUII: Philomath police arrested Trey Alexander John Lucero, 20, of Sweet Home, at 4:59 a.m. in the vicinity Northwest Harrison Boulevard and Northwest 13th Street, Corvallis, on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (blood alcohol content of .15 through .19).