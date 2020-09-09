Public Safety: Sept. 9, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police Log

Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.

FRIDAY, AUG. 28

STOLEN ITEMS: Philomath police took a report at 11:40 a.m. in The Boulevard Apartments parking lot for a report of items stolen from a vehicle.

STOLEN BIKE: Philomath police took a report at 2:48 p.m. in the 2800 block of Newton Place of a bicycle that had been stolen from a carport during the previous night. A bike lock had been cut to gain access to the bicycle.

SATURDAY, AUG. 29

VIOLATION OF RELEASE: Philomath police arrested John Eugene Boatwright, 88, of Philomath, at 10:04 a.m. in the 300 block of North Ninth Street on a charge of violating a release agreement.