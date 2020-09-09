Public Safety: Sept. 9, 2020

Police Log
Editor’s note: This log includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or risk to the public. Information comes from the Philomath Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
FRIDAY, AUG. 28
STOLEN ITEMS: Philomath police took a report at 11:40 a.m. in The Boulevard Apartments parking lot for a report of items stolen from a vehicle.
STOLEN BIKE: Philomath police took a report at 2:48 p.m. in the 2800 block of Newton Place of a bicycle that had been stolen from a carport during the previous night. A bike lock had been cut to gain access to the bicycle.
SATURDAY, AUG. 29
VIOLATION OF RELEASE: Philomath police arrested John Eugene Boatwright, 88, of Philomath, at 10:04 a.m. in the 300 block of North Ninth Street on a charge of violating a release agreement.
WARRANTS: Philomath police arrested Charas Lelainia Blanco, 47, of Sweet Home, in the 2600 block of Main Street on charges of probation violation and contempt of course.
SUNDAY, AUG. 30
CRASH: Benton County Sheriff’s deputies responded at 11 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash on Marys Peak Road near the top parking lot. A motorcyclist lost control of his 2000 Yamaha YZFR6 and crashed. The man was transported via Life Flight to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center for his injuries. Philomath Fire & Rescue also responded to the call.
MONDAY, AUG. 31
STOLEN ITEMS: Benton County Sheriff’s deputies took a report from a woman who reported that her car had been broken into and items stolen while parked at the Alsea Falls day-use area. The woman reported a list of stolen items that included her purse, wallet, cellphone, sunglasses and about $400 in cash.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY: Benton County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a location on Highway 20 for a report of a transient male lying in front of a store. The man told deputies that he was walking from San Diego to Newport and was trying to rest. Deputies offered the man a bottle of water and courtesy transport back to Philomath.
Fire Calls
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate.
FRIDAY, AUG. 28
MEDICAL: 1:12 a.m., 300 block of Sunshine Avenue.
MEDICAL: 1:17 p.m., 200 block of South 15th Street.
MEDICAL: 6:32 p.m., 2000 block of Gellatly Way.
MEDICAL: 8:47 p.m., 200 block of South 15th Street.
SUNDAY, AUG. 30
CRASH: Motorcycle crash, Life Flight to hospital, 11:09 a.m., Marys Peak Road.
MEDICAL: 8:54 p.m., 200 block of North 14th Street.
MEDICAL: 10:45 p.m., 200 block of North Eighth Street.
MONDAY, AUG. 31
MEDICAL: 2:46 a.m., 200 block of Benton View Drive.
MEDICAL: 7:03 a.m., 1000 block of Main Street.
PUBLIC ASSISTANCE: 7:11 a.m., 200 block of Benton View Drive.
MEDICAL: 4:10 p.m., 2800 block of Newton Street.
FIRE: Small fire, cigarette receptacle, 7:52 p.m., 3000 block of Main Street.
MEDICAL: 9:38 p.m., Southwest Grass Heights Drive.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 1
MEDICAL: 12:59 P.M., 1500 block of Applegate Street.
MEDICAL: 2 p.m., 200 block of South 15th Street.
MEDICAL: 10:41 p.m., 1200 block of Adams Street.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 2
MEDICAL: 9:42 a.m., 2500 block of Newton Street.
FIRE: Small fire at apartment caused by incense burning in potted plant outside, minimal damage, extinguished by owner, 9:53 a.m., 500 block of Main Street.
SMOKE INVESTIGATION: 5:52 p.m., 25000 block of Starr Creek Road.
BURNING COMPLAINT: 8:05 p.m., 6600 block of Southwest William Way.
STANDBY: 9:28 p.m., Corvallis Fire Department, 400 Harrison Blvd.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 3
MEDICAL: 12:36 p.m., 2400 block of Green Street.
MEDICAL: 2:54 p.m., 24100 block of Old Peak Road.
MEDICAL: 7:45 p.m., 700 block of Wyatt Lane.
FIRE ALARM: 11:46 p.m., 2000 block of Applegate Street.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!