Public to be able to comment on streetscape themes

Philomath citizens and business owners will have an opportunity in the coming days to weigh in on the downtown streetscape design, a project that’s anticipated for 2022.
The Philomath Planning Commission decided at its June 29 meeting to send representatives to the Sunday, July 12 farmers’ market to share concepts with the public and also to host an open house on Monday, July 13, in the late afternoon-early evening period prior to a scheduled City Council meeting.
The city also plans to organize an online survey and will likely utilize social media to reach the public.
Planning Commissioner Gary Conner provided an update on the process during the group’s most recent meeting.
“I think it’s good news that it appears that this project is completely moving forward and is funded and has a schedule and the design teams are in the very early phases of design,” he said.
Conner said the next step in the process will be a draft submittal to the Oregon Department of Transportation “for what essentially is a preliminary plan defining the extent of the project and the nature of the improvements.”
David Daugherty, a landscape architect out of Eugene who has been involved with a similar project in Florence, gave a presentation on design elements during the Planning Commission’s June 15 meeting.
Theme proposals presented included:
• Historic/traditional — Several years ago when the now-inactive Downtown Association was leading the effort with a working group, a traditional and more classical theme had been envisioned. This theme features what can be found in many cities with metal poles and benches, etc.
• Timber/woodsman — This option involves more exposed beams and wood, including light poles, benches, planks, etc., an idea that might be seen as fitting in well with Philomath’s heritage.
• Modern — This look would be more more sleek with elements such as curved benches, modern-looking light fixtures and so on.
• Whimsical — This option would feature an artistic theme, something similar to the artwork currently on display in Dale Collins Readerboard Park or the bike racks in front of the library. Elements would have brighter colors, such as benches painted by artists, etc.
No specific dollar amounts are available, but each design would have a different impact on the project’s allowable budget.
“We want to look a little bit different (from other cities’ downtown areas) but how do you do that and keep it affordable and still have some uniqueness come through?” City Manager Chris Workman said during an interview last week.
The Downtown Streetscape Improvements Project covers areas on Main Street and Applegate Street between Seventh and 14th streets, along with various connector streets.
Workman said the project’s current timeline anticipates going out for bid in November or December 2021 with construction to begin in the spring of 2022.
