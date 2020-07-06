Public to be able to comment on streetscape themes

Theme proposals presented included:

• Historic/traditional — Several years ago when the now-inactive Downtown Association was leading the effort with a working group, a traditional and more classical theme had been envisioned. This theme features what can be found in many cities with metal poles and benches, etc.

• Timber/woodsman — This option involves more exposed beams and wood, including light poles, benches, planks, etc., an idea that might be seen as fitting in well with Philomath’s heritage.

• Modern — This look would be more more sleek with elements such as curved benches, modern-looking light fixtures and so on.

• Whimsical — This option would feature an artistic theme, something similar to the artwork currently on display in Dale Collins Readerboard Park or the bike racks in front of the library. Elements would have brighter colors, such as benches painted by artists, etc.

No specific dollar amounts are available, but each design would have a different impact on the project’s allowable budget.