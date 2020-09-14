Pushback persists on OSU forests

Clark added that “in 2020, a little over one-half of one percent of the McDonald-Dunn is scheduled to be clear-cut, approximately 78.7 acres out of a total forest of 11,250 acres.”

The issue of logging numbers has a bit of an eye of the beholder cast to it. According to figures released by Clark for recent years, the total cut in McDonald-Dunn has ranged from 4.25 million board feet projected for 2020 to 7.5 million board feet in 2015. The 2020 cut was reduced because of COVID, while the 2015 harvest was inflated by salvage logging of trees damaged in ice storms.

“The old guard at the College of Forestry tends to look at a tree and figure how many board feet are there,” said Cook, a former OSU sustainability instructor who lives within a stone’s throw of McDonald-Dunn.

Cook and Jim Fairchild from Corvallis Audubon recently took the Corvallis Gazette-Times on a brief tour of the forest. Starting at the Oak Creek trailhead, we visited two recent cuts, one on the Homestead Trail and the other on Road 670.

“You can cut for volume or you can cut for research, and sometimes those things get confounded,” said Fairchild, whose office lies adjacent to the Oak Creek trailhead. Fairchild also manages 80 acres of forest near Marys Peak.