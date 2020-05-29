PYAC, Philomath Community Services receive funds through Corvallis program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Corvallis City Council has signed off on $348,000 in awards to social service agencies that serve its city residents and those in Benton County. Two Philomath organizations were among those to receive funds.

Funding for the program, which includes $12,000 that is paid to the United Way for vetting the proposals, comes from the renewal and expansion of the local option property tax levy in Corvallis.

The list of recipients included the Philomath Youth Activities Club ($2,279) and Philomath Community Services ($1,111).

Councilors voted to accept the United Way recommendations as part of the consent agenda at its May 18 session. In previous years, recommendations were a separate agenda item that included public testimony.

According to council policy, the funds must go to “emergency and transitional services” with city officials emphasizing in a staff report that all types of emergencies, including COVID-19, are part of that mix.

