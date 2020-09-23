Random Thoughts: July 10, 2019 (copy)

“Shelley (Niemann) was incredible and as chamber director, she took all of that load off of us for three or four years and now we’re just doing it all again,” Ferbrache said. “The challenge has been to find the time to try to do this stuff during business hours when everybody else is around.

“We’re later than we’ve been (getting everything prepared) but it’s still done before the show and we all feel good about that,” he added.

The organizers are getting up there in years and wouldn’t mind leaving the show to some younger volunteers. They’re always on the lookout for people that want to help out, especially those who would find it a lot of fun to organize it all.

Ferbrache said the longtime volunteers “would really like to pass the torch but we’re concerned about the future of the show if we do that. Thus far, we have not gotten to that point. None of us are really sure.”

So as you’re out there enjoying the car show on July 13, say hi to those volunteers, take a good look around and soak in what it brings to the community. For those looking for an opportunity to take on some responsibilities with this longtime local event (the show is in its 22nd year this summer), get in touch with the organizers. They’ve been working hard on this event for a lot of those years.