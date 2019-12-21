Rayfield plans to host Q-and-A on Jan. 29 in Philomath

Rep. Dan Rayfield plans to host a town hall meeting on Jan. 29 at the Benton County Historical Museum in Philomath.

Rayfield will preview the upcoming 2020 legislative session and discuss his legislative priorities, followed by a question-and-answer session with the audience.

For those who would like to participate, submit questions prior to the event to City Manager Chris Workman (chris.workman@philomathoregon.gov) to help ensure particular concerns are addressed. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.