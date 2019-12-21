You are the owner of this article.
Rayfield plans to host Q-and-A on Jan. 29 in Philomath

Rayfield plans to host Q-and-A on Jan. 29 in Philomath

Rep. Dan Rayfield

State Rep. Dan Rayfield will host a town hall meeting on Jan. 29 in Philomath. Those who want to ask questions are encouraged to submit them early to City Manager Chris Workman.

Rep. Dan Rayfield plans to host a town hall meeting on Jan. 29 at the Benton County Historical Museum in Philomath.

Rayfield will preview the upcoming 2020 legislative session and discuss his legislative priorities, followed by a question-and-answer session with the audience.

For those who would like to participate, submit questions prior to the event to City Manager Chris Workman (chris.workman@philomathoregon.gov) to help ensure particular concerns are addressed. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Rayfield represents District 16, which includes Philomath and Corvallis.

