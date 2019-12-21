Rayfield plans to host Q-and-A on Jan. 29 in Philomath

Rep. Dan Rayfield plans to host a town hall meeting on Jan. 29 at the Benton County Historical Museum in Philomath.
You have free articles remaining.
Rayfield will preview the upcoming 2020 legislative session and discuss his legislative priorities, followed by a question-and-answer session with the audience.
For those who would like to participate, submit questions prior to the event to City Manager Chris Workman (chris.workman@philomathoregon.gov) to help ensure particular concerns are addressed. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
Rayfield represents District 16, which includes Philomath and Corvallis.