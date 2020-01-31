Rayfield talks issues at Philomath town hall

Surrounded by works of art Wednesday evening in the Benton County Historical Museum’s Moreland Gallery, Rep. Dan Rayfield stood at the front of the room with mic in hand to field questions from an audience that was roughly 50 strong.
Rayfield, who represents Philomath and Corvallis in District 16, filed for re-election to serve a fourth term in the Legislature. With a contentious political climate and in what many could perceive as a thankless job, Rayfield pushes those challenges aside. In short, he sees opportunities to rebuild trust in government while providing more accessibility to more people outside of Salem.
“Those are the things that excite me and I think there is so much opportunity,” Rayfield (D-Corvallis) said in an interview following the town hall. “And so I ask myself, ‘should I really run again? Do I have a vision?’ Because if I’m just running to fill a seat and press a button, you’ve got to stop and hang up your spurs.”
Some might think that sounds like political speak to a certain degree but Rayfield was trying to make a point while answering a question.
“I still have that passion and I really believe now with the momentum we’re seeing with some of the divisive stuff that people are ready for this,” Rayfield said. “I think if we can do that, it will pay dividends long-term.”
Certain issues that drive the representative complete the picture, such as wealth inequality. He promotes a message of creating better-paying jobs that allows families to plan for the future.
“I think there are numerous occupations where if we can focus — like child care,” he said. “If you can make all child care jobs in Oregon a living wage job with health care and benefits, if you can transform a workforce, what does that do our economy and things like that?”
It all plays into his idea approach of thinking big from a structural point of view.
“How do we make this a better place to live and work? Those are things you get excited about when you come across ideas,” Rayfield said. “So you have to push back all the partisan stuff and stay focused on the fun.”
The primary election is May 19 with the general election Nov. 3.
During Wednesday’s town hall, which lasted around 1 hour, 40 minutes, Rayfield discussed his priorities for the short session that begins Feb. 3 and opened with comments about what he described as “unfinished business” regarding climate change legislation.
A top policy issue for the state’s lawmakers to consider involves a greenhouse gas emissions cap-and-trade bill. It’s a partisan issue with Republicans opposed to cap-and-trade as the structure behind reducing carbon emissions. Democrats believe cap-and-trade would help the state achieve its goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
In Philomath, the representative fielded several questions during the evening, including those on health-care (vaccinations, vaping, mental health), the housing crisis (homelessness, affordable housing), transportation (pedestrian/bicyclist safety, electric vehicle station access) and water issues.
The first two questions that Rayfield heard from Philomath residents involved development and land-use laws. It’s also a concern in neighboring Corvallis.
“That’s really against House Bill 2001,” Rayfield said. “We had a big contingent in Corvallis, so that was universally liked and disliked in all communities.”
HB 2001, passed on the final day of the 2019 legislative session, allows the development of duplexes and other multi-family housing in single-family zoning in Oregon cities with a population of 25,000-plus. Cities with more than 10,000 residents must allow duplexes. The premise behind the bill was to create more affordable housing options.
Rayfield promotes quality of life issues on his website as an important topic with plans to “defend our land use laws to protect farms and forestlands from uncontrolled growth” and to “protect the Mid-Valley’s open spaces against unchecked development schemes.”
With various developments proceeding through the approval process over the past couple of years, growth has become a hot-button issue in Philomath. The passage of Senate Bill 1573 — which limits a city’s home rule decision-making authority and restricts the right to vote on annexations — added fuel to the fire for some citizens.
“It’s a combination of development but it’s also this issue of home rule and the residents of Philomath and the city of Philomath wanting to be able to have a decision on where Philomath is going in the future and how they want to get there,” said Chas Jones, a first-term city councilor.
Corvallis and Philomath teamed up to challenge SB 1573, but the issue remains before the Oregon Court of Appeals.
Campaign finance was also brought up and it’s a subject that Rayfield takes great importance in. During the 2019 session, Rayfield organized a 40-plus member workgroup on campaign finance reform, passing policies that include campaign advertisement disclosure, shining a light on dark money and a constitutional amendment to allow for stronger regulations on campaign finance activities.
Jones arranged for Rayfield to host the town hall.
“The most important thing for me is I believe the public should have access to our public representatives ... from my perspective, they really appreciate having access to leaders,” Jones said. “I met Dan and he was really open the idea; he was actually wanting to engage. So it just seemed like a natural fit to bring him to Philomath and let him engage with our residents.”