Rayfield talks issues at Philomath town hall

Surrounded by works of art Wednesday evening in the Benton County Historical Museum’s Moreland Gallery, Rep. Dan Rayfield stood at the front of the room with mic in hand to field questions from an audience that was roughly 50 strong.

Rayfield, who represents Philomath and Corvallis in District 16, filed for re-election to serve a fourth term in the Legislature. With a contentious political climate and in what many could perceive as a thankless job, Rayfield pushes those challenges aside. In short, he sees opportunities to rebuild trust in government while providing more accessibility to more people outside of Salem.

“Those are the things that excite me and I think there is so much opportunity,” Rayfield (D-Corvallis) said in an interview following the town hall. “And so I ask myself, ‘should I really run again? Do I have a vision?’ Because if I’m just running to fill a seat and press a button, you’ve got to stop and hang up your spurs.”

Some might think that sounds like political speak to a certain degree but Rayfield was trying to make a point while answering a question.