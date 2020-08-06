Register now for master recycler class

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 2020 master recycler class, which focuses on all aspects of waste reduction, reuse and recycling, is now accepting registrations.

The class, offered by Republic Services and Oregon State University Campus Recycling, will be held on a virtual platform for the first time. The 10-week class runs from 6-8 p.m. Mondays from Sept. 28-Dec. 7.

Organizers said topics will include landfill science, waste reduction, reuse opportunities, recycling, composting, hazardous waste, community sustainability and taking action. The class also will include three virtual field trips, including an insider’s look into a recycling sorting facility, a landfill, a composting facility, a resale store and more.

The course is free to residents of Linn and Benton counties who agree to “pay back” what they learn through 30 hours of volunteer service after completion of the course.

Registration and additional details are available on OSU Campus Recycling’s website at http://tiny.cc/recycclass. The deadline to register is Sept. 7. The class size is limited.

For more information, call 541-971-3820 or send an email to tbarreras@republicservices.com.

