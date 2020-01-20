Rep. Dan Rayfield to speak at town hall Jan. 29 in Philomath

Rep. Dan Rayfield plans to host a town hall from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the Benton County Historical Museum in Philomath.

“We value the engagement and input of our community,” Rayfield (D-Corvallis) said through a press release. “This is an opportunity for our constituents to learn more about the topics we are focused on in 2020, express opinions on issues they care about and allow us to continue shaping our agenda to meet the needs of the community.”

Rayfield, who represents Philomath and Corvallis in District 16, will preview the upcoming 2020 legislative session and discuss his legislative priorities, followed by a question-and-answer session with the audience.

“We’re looking forward to facilitating these discussions,” Rayfield said. “It’s important that we continue to find ways to hear from our community about their values and goals.”

For those who would like to participate, submit questions prior to the event to Philomath City Manager Chris Workman (chris.workman@philomathoregon.gov). Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

