Republic tweaks services because of virus

Republic Services

Republic Services carts are lined up north of the Oregon State University campus Tuesday. Republic has made slight changes in its policies because of the coronavirus.

 JAMES DAY, MID-VALLEY MEDIA

Republic Services is changing some of its operations to meet the coronavirus outbreak challenge in the mid-valley.

Most of the changes have been implemented in the past 10 days or so, said Municipal Manager Julie Jackson, who has consulted with city officials in Albany, Corvallis, Philomath, Lebanon, Millersburg, Harrisburg and Adair Village about the changes.

The key goals of the program, Jackson said, both with the residential pickup program and operations at the Coffin Butte Landfill, are to reduce the chances of infection for both drivers, employees and members of the public.

Here is a look at the major changes:

• Republic has temporarily suspended bulk item pickups. Residents can leave out bagged items, but loose items will not be picked up.

• All yard debris and recycling must be in their proper containers, including cardboard.

• Republic briefly reduced hours at Coffin Butte, but is now on a Monday through Saturday schedule that includes a no cash policy for payment.

• Republic also has temporarily closed the recycling center on Belvue Street in Corvallis.

Jackson said that because people are staying home more, the volume of trash pickups has increased by more than 20%. Jackson added that customers might see some fluctuations in their “normal” pickup time and that customers should put their carts out the night before to ensure collection.

THURSDAY BRIEFING

Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard will be on hand at noon Thursday at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd. for a virtual briefing on the coronavirus outbreak and the actions of the emergency operations center the city and Benton County are running. Shepard said he plans to offer such briefings at least through the end of the month. Residents can participate at this link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5787987944379101198

