Robotics tournament set for weekend at Philomath High

PHRED
DAVID NOVAK, PROVIDED

A FIRST Tech Challenge robotics tournament will be staged this weekend at Philomath High School.

The local organization's Tom Thompson said matches begin at around 11 a.m. and should end at around 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.

The tournament features both middle school and high school teams testing their latest creations on a 12-foot square field.

The FIRST Tech challenge this year is entitled "Sky Stone," a theme inspired by "Star Wars." Teams work together to build a superstructure of the future using their own robot design.

For information about the FIRST Robotics program, go online to www.firstinspires.org.

