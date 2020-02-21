Salmon & Jazz set for April 25

The Philomath Rotary Club’s 21st annual Salmon & Jazz fundraiser will be staged on April 25, organizers announced.
The event will run from 5-9 p.m. on that Saturday in the Philomath High School auditorium. It features a salmon or chicken dinner served by Rotarians and PHS students, a silent auction and dancing with live music from the high school’s jazz band.
Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit various youth programs in Philomath, including the PHS music program, Rotary scholarships, Philomath Youth Activities Club programs and more.
For more information on becoming a sponsor, donating items for the silent auction or to purchase tickets, go online to www.philomathrotaryclub.org or call 541-760-4990.