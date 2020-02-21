You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Salmon & Jazz set for April 25

Salmon & Jazz set for April 25

{{featured_button_text}}
Salmon & Jazz
BRAD FUQUA, PHILOMATH EXPRESS

The Philomath Rotary Club’s 21st annual Salmon & Jazz fundraiser will be staged on April 25, organizers announced.

The event will run from 5-9 p.m. on that Saturday in the Philomath High School auditorium. It features a salmon or chicken dinner served by Rotarians and PHS students, a silent auction and dancing with live music from the high school’s jazz band.

Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit various youth programs in Philomath, including the PHS music program, Rotary scholarships, Philomath Youth Activities Club programs and more.

For more information on becoming a sponsor, donating items for the silent auction or to purchase tickets, go online to www.philomathrotaryclub.org or call 541-760-4990.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News