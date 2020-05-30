Samaritan Health alters visitation rules

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Samaritan Health Services has modified the temporary visitor restrictions in place due to coronavirus for all hospitals and facilities.

Each hospital patient may have one healthy visitor over the age of 12 per day, with the following exceptions:

• Patients under the age of 18 and patients receiving end-of-life care will be allowed two visitors per day.

• Those not admitted as inpatients will be allowed one visitor only if needed to help the patient get around within the facility. This applies to outpatient appointments at all hospitals, clinics and other facilities.

• COVID-19 patients may have one healthy visitor per day only if the patient is under the age of 18 or is incapacitated and incapable of making health-related decisions. COVID-19 patients receiving end-of-life care may have two healthy visitors per day.

Every person is required to sanitize their hands and wear a mask upon entry. Additional screening precautions may be required.

Learn more about Samaritan’s procedures related to the COVID-19 pandemic at samhealth.org/Coronavirus.