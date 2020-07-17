Saturday’s Public Meetings (July 18, 2020)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Saturday, July 18:

SCHOOLS

The Philomath School Board scheduled a special session for 9 a.m. Saturday with the meeting to be held through videoconferencing. The board will discuss the application review process in its efforts to hire an interim superintendent.

The board plans to go into executive session at 9:30 a.m. as allowed under state law to “discuss initial employment of a individual.”

The open portion of the meeting will be livestreamed on the school board’s Facebook Live page.

— Philomath Express

