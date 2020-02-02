Schell makes George Fox dean’s list

×
Lindsay Schell, of Philomath, was among those who earned dean's list recognition at George Fox University in Newberg for the fall 2019 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean's list. Schell is a freshman majoring in biology.
Schell graduated with Philomath High’s Class of 2019.
Brad Fuqua
Editor
