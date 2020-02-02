You are the owner of this article.
Schell makes George Fox dean’s list

Lindsay Schell, of Philomath, was among those who earned dean's list recognition at George Fox University in Newberg for the fall 2019 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean's list. Schell is a freshman majoring in biology.

Schell graduated with Philomath High’s Class of 2019.

