SCHOLARSHIPS & STUDENT AWARDS

Following is a rundown of students that were recognized with awards during an online convocation that occurred this spring:
SENIOR AWARDS
Outstanding in Grit — Joel Carrera, Thomas Penix
Outstanding in Citizenship — Brody Gerig, Robin Cordova
Outstanding in Leadership — Emma Pankalla, Toben Stueve
Outstanding in Activities — Joelle Berger, Luke Haslam
Outstanding in Enthusiasm — Cassidy Freeman, Taylor Couture
Outstanding Senior — Brody Gerig
ACADEMICS
Outstanding in Writing — Rivers Nuno
Outstanding in Literature — Jordyn McMullen
Outstanding in Broadcast Media — Elijah Jensen
Outstanding in Mathematics — Luke Haslam
Outstanding in Health — Sarah Munsee
Outstanding in German — Elliot Foley
Outstanding in Social Studies — Jordyn McMullen
Outstanding in Physical Education — Shaylee Charley
Outstanding in Family and Consumer Studies — Aubrie Hansen, Jordyn Foster, Kylie Barnes
Outstanding in Forestry and Natural Resources — Kelsey Looper, Taylor Couture
Outstanding in Science — Rivers Nuno
Outstanding in Industrial and Engineering Systems — Mason Howard
Outstanding in Art — Thomas Penix
Outstanding in Spanish — Lauren Barlow
ATHLETICS
Athletes of the Year — Dylan Bennett, Maggie Ross
Sportsmanship — Madison Bushnell, Brody Gerig
Clemens Swimming Scholarship — Maggie Ross, Hannah Hernandez
Don Nelson “Absolutely Flying” Award — Brody Gerig, Hannah Hernandez
OTHER
Principal’s Award — Taylor Couture
Perfect Attendance — Elliot Foley (four years), Robin Cordova (three years), Carson Chambers (two years)
SCHOLARSHIPS
Following is a rundown of students that were listed as scholarship recipients in the 2020 graduation program:
PHILOMATH COMMUNITY FOUNDATION
Adjust Your Sails Scholarship — Carson Chambers
Cody J. Patterson Memorial Scholarship — Dylan Bennett, Madison Bushnell
McRae-Dickey STEM + Scholarship — Thaddeus Daniels
McRae-Dickey STEM Scholarship — Evan McDaniel
Philomath Public Schools Scholarship — Colton Beckstead
Terry Selby Memorial Scholarship — Kelsey Looper
Vo-Tech Scholarship — Toben Stueve
Youth Recognition Award — Brody Gerig, James Kildea
BENTON COMMUNITY FOUNDATION
Allen and Jean Peters Family Scholarship — Brody Gerig
David Bruce Belcher Scholarship — Brody Gerig
Otto J. and Adelia Hahn and Peter and Barbara Hutton Scholarship — Toben Stueve
Louie Locke Athletic Scholarship — Dylan Bennett
Scott Minter Memorial Cross Country Scholarship — Brody Gerig
Knights of Pythias Scholarship — Toben Stueve
Robin V. Jensen Scholarship — Alexis Van Vlack
Harry and Lorraine Lagastee Scholarship — Tyler McHuron-Guss, Toben Stueve
OTHERS
Al Forthan Scholarship — EllieAnne Leslie
American Red Cross Scholarship — Toben Stueve
Benton County Rotary Grant — Thaddeus Daniels, Brody Gerig, Rivers Nuno
Blodgett Community Club Steven Bruce Moos Scholarship — Tyler McHuron-Guss
Brigham Young University Merit Scholarship — Rivers Nuno
Clemens Swimming Scholarship — Margaret Ross, Hannah Hernandez
Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship — Chris Garcia
EE Wilson OSU Scholarship — James Kildea
Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship — Brody Gerig, Evan McDaniel
Encore Physical Therapy STEAM Scholarship — Evan McDaniel
Finley Academic Excellence Scholarship — Dylan Bennett, Seth Hansen, Hannah Hernandez, Hollyn Kampfer, Evan McDaniel, Olivia Pappalardo, Ashlynn Wulk
Gary Cox Scholarship — Toben Stueve
Lions Club Scholarship — Thaddeus Daniels, Brody Gerig
Mid Columbia Bus Company Scholarship — Brody Gerig
On Pointe Community Credit Union Scholarship — Luke Haslam
Oregon State Credit Union TLT Scholarship — Derek Thompson
OSAA Scholarship — Luke Haslam
OSU Folk Club Scholarship — Chris Garcia, Evan McDaniel
OSU Opportunity Grant — Ashlynn Wulk
Philomath Booster Club Brian and Jackie Thorsness Scholarship — Carson Chambers, Emma Pankalla, Colby Roe, Toben Stueve
Philomath Rotary Service Above Self — Robin Cordova, Brody Gerig
Pioneer Connect — Carson Chambers, Luke Haslam, Evan McDaniel
Richard F. Brentano Scholarship — Aubrie Hansen, Seth Hansen
Step Up Scholarship — Bryce Beeton, Thaddeus Daniels, Brody Gerig, Derek Thompson
Summit Scholarship UO — Lauren Barlow
