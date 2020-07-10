SCHOLARSHIPS & STUDENT AWARDS

SCHOLARSHIPS & STUDENT AWARDS

Brody Gerig

Brody Gerig, seen here with his diploma during graduation, received the Outstanding Senior award.

 BRAD FUQUA, PHILOMATH EXPRESS

Following is a rundown of students that were recognized with awards during an online convocation that occurred this spring:

SENIOR AWARDS

Outstanding in Grit — Joel Carrera, Thomas Penix

Outstanding in Citizenship — Brody Gerig, Robin Cordova

Outstanding in Leadership — Emma Pankalla, Toben Stueve

Outstanding in Activities — Joelle Berger, Luke Haslam

Outstanding in Enthusiasm — Cassidy Freeman, Taylor Couture

Outstanding Senior — Brody Gerig

ACADEMICS

Outstanding in Writing — Rivers Nuno

Outstanding in Literature — Jordyn McMullen

Outstanding in Broadcast Media — Elijah Jensen

Outstanding in Mathematics — Luke Haslam

Outstanding in Health — Sarah Munsee

Outstanding in German — Elliot Foley

Outstanding in Social Studies — Jordyn McMullen

Outstanding in Physical Education — Shaylee Charley

Outstanding in Family and Consumer Studies — Aubrie Hansen, Jordyn Foster, Kylie Barnes

Outstanding in Forestry and Natural Resources — Kelsey Looper, Taylor Couture

Outstanding in Science — Rivers Nuno

Outstanding in Industrial and Engineering Systems — Mason Howard

Outstanding in Art — Thomas Penix

Outstanding in Spanish — Lauren Barlow

ATHLETICS

Athletes of the Year — Dylan Bennett, Maggie Ross

Sportsmanship — Madison Bushnell, Brody Gerig

Clemens Swimming Scholarship — Maggie Ross, Hannah Hernandez

Don Nelson “Absolutely Flying” Award — Brody Gerig, Hannah Hernandez

OTHER

Principal’s Award — Taylor Couture

Perfect Attendance — Elliot Foley (four years), Robin Cordova (three years), Carson Chambers (two years)

SCHOLARSHIPS

Following is a rundown of students that were listed as scholarship recipients in the 2020 graduation program:

PHILOMATH COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

Adjust Your Sails Scholarship — Carson Chambers

Cody J. Patterson Memorial Scholarship — Dylan Bennett, Madison Bushnell

McRae-Dickey STEM + Scholarship — Thaddeus Daniels

McRae-Dickey STEM Scholarship — Evan McDaniel

Philomath Public Schools Scholarship — Colton Beckstead

Terry Selby Memorial Scholarship — Kelsey Looper

Vo-Tech Scholarship — Toben Stueve

Youth Recognition Award — Brody Gerig, James Kildea

BENTON COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

Allen and Jean Peters Family Scholarship — Brody Gerig

David Bruce Belcher Scholarship — Brody Gerig

Otto J. and Adelia Hahn and Peter and Barbara Hutton Scholarship — Toben Stueve

Louie Locke Athletic Scholarship — Dylan Bennett

Scott Minter Memorial Cross Country Scholarship — Brody Gerig

Knights of Pythias Scholarship — Toben Stueve

Robin V. Jensen Scholarship — Alexis Van Vlack

Harry and Lorraine Lagastee Scholarship — Tyler McHuron-Guss, Toben Stueve

OTHERS

Al Forthan Scholarship — EllieAnne Leslie

American Red Cross Scholarship — Toben Stueve

Benton County Rotary Grant — Thaddeus Daniels, Brody Gerig, Rivers Nuno

Blodgett Community Club Steven Bruce Moos Scholarship — Tyler McHuron-Guss

Brigham Young University Merit Scholarship — Rivers Nuno

Clemens Swimming Scholarship — Margaret Ross, Hannah Hernandez

Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship — Chris Garcia

EE Wilson OSU Scholarship — James Kildea

Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship — Brody Gerig, Evan McDaniel

Encore Physical Therapy STEAM Scholarship — Evan McDaniel

Finley Academic Excellence Scholarship — Dylan Bennett, Seth Hansen, Hannah Hernandez, Hollyn Kampfer, Evan McDaniel, Olivia Pappalardo, Ashlynn Wulk

Gary Cox Scholarship — Toben Stueve

Lions Club Scholarship — Thaddeus Daniels, Brody Gerig

Mid Columbia Bus Company Scholarship — Brody Gerig

On Pointe Community Credit Union Scholarship — Luke Haslam

Oregon State Credit Union TLT Scholarship — Derek Thompson

OSAA Scholarship — Luke Haslam

OSU Folk Club Scholarship — Chris Garcia, Evan McDaniel

OSU Opportunity Grant — Ashlynn Wulk

Philomath Booster Club Brian and Jackie Thorsness Scholarship — Carson Chambers, Emma Pankalla, Colby Roe, Toben Stueve

Philomath Rotary Service Above Self — Robin Cordova, Brody Gerig

Pioneer Connect — Carson Chambers, Luke Haslam, Evan McDaniel

Richard F. Brentano Scholarship — Aubrie Hansen, Seth Hansen

Step Up Scholarship — Bryce Beeton, Thaddeus Daniels, Brody Gerig, Derek Thompson

Summit Scholarship UO — Lauren Barlow

