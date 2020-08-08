School board approves proposed calendar for 2020-21 academic year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Philomath School Board approved during a special session Thursday night an updated district calendar that sees instruction beginning Sept. 1.

Students in grades K-3 at Clemens Primary School and Philomath Elementary and K-4 at Blodgett Elementary will go back to school in a hybrid model that includes two in-classroom days per week. All other students, including those at Kings Valley Charter School, will begin the school year with comprehensive distance learning.

The primary change with the calendar involved taking away the Friday early release and moving that to Monday, acting superintendent of schools Susan Halliday told the school board.

“The reason we did that is we still have teachers checking in with students as a school day, even though no child will be on a campus on a Monday — except for maybe small groups in special support — that there are more holidays that fall on Monday in the school year and in looking to maximize the amount of instructional time we can have with students, we felt that by moving that to a Monday, we were actually guaranteeing more four-day weeks for kids.

“Even if we’re able to come back full on-site learning, we know we’ll have more days with students,” she added.