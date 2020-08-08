School board approves proposed calendar for 2020-21 academic year

The Philomath School Board approved during a special session Thursday night an updated district calendar that sees instruction beginning Sept. 1.
Students in grades K-3 at Clemens Primary School and Philomath Elementary and K-4 at Blodgett Elementary will go back to school in a hybrid model that includes two in-classroom days per week. All other students, including those at Kings Valley Charter School, will begin the school year with comprehensive distance learning.
The primary change with the calendar involved taking away the Friday early release and moving that to Monday, acting superintendent of schools Susan Halliday told the school board.
“The reason we did that is we still have teachers checking in with students as a school day, even though no child will be on a campus on a Monday — except for maybe small groups in special support — that there are more holidays that fall on Monday in the school year and in looking to maximize the amount of instructional time we can have with students, we felt that by moving that to a Monday, we were actually guaranteeing more four-day weeks for kids.
“Even if we’re able to come back full on-site learning, we know we’ll have more days with students,” she added.
The K-3 students will be split into two groups with half attending in classrooms on Tuesdays and Thursdays and the other half on Wednesdays and Fridays — at least through the first four weeks of school. Other students will learn from home.
A big part of the proposed calendar also included additional learning time for teachers, which is especially important during these unique weeks and months impacted by the pandemic.
“It became very clear very fast that professional learning was going to be very important,” Halliday said. “Teachers had expressed the need to have more time if there was a way that we could fit that in.”
Although school board members embraced the idea of accommodating professional learning, there was some concern about the Friday to Monday change, especially if normal in-classroom instruction resumes at some point this academic year.
School board chair Shelley Niemann suggested that the district approach parents about whether or not they would want to return to Friday early release when the normal school schedule comes back.
The overall calendar conversation also considered various other factors, such as how it impacts agreements with teacher and staff unions. Halliday said some shuffling around of the calendar had to be done to reach the numbers of days needed for teacher contracts and meet the required number of student contact hours.
“We have that set up for all of the schools without having to go additional days,” she said.
The end of the school year remains about the same with classes ending around June 10.
The school board adopted the previous 2020-21 district calendar in March 2019. Remaining intact from the original calendar are dates for winter break (Dec. 21-Jan. 1) and spring break (March 22-26).
“I think Susan and the district team has done a great job in articulating that this is going to be a different year, that we need to approach it with grace and flexibility and we continue to expound on that to the parents that be flexible because this is new territory,” school board member Greg Gerding said.
The board plans to meet for its regular meeting on Aug. 17.
In other news from the Aug. 6 meeting:
• The school board unanimously approved of the school district’s re-entry plans for each campus (see related story).
• The school board unanimously approved an updated communicable disease management plan, which was needed as part of the state’s required re-entry plans for school districts. Halliday said the update includes needed pandemic information.
• The school board appointed Kimberly Lopez, Carol Leach and Rebecca Loiselle to the Philomath School District’s budget committee.
