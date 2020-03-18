School closure extended to 6 weeks; superintendent believes seniors will graduate on time

In the aftermath of Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order to keep schools closed through April 28, Philomath Superintendent of Schools Buzz Brazeau believes graduating seniors will not see any delays when it comes to earning their diplomas.

Brazeau and other school superintendents communicated with the Oregon Department of Education on Wednesday morning about various pieces of the school closure puzzle, including concerns that Class of 2020 students will graduate on time.

“Having been a high school principal for all the years I was and knowing where we’re at, I’m really comfortable that we’ll be able to take care of our seniors,” Brazeau told the Philomath Express Wednesday afternoon. “I can’t tell you exactly how that will look right now because I don’t know what the true length of the closure is going to be, but I’m real comfortable that we can take care of our seniors.”

Brazeau said he does have some concerns about how freshman and sophomore students will keep up with certain requirements they need to stay on track to graduate given the limited instructional time. But the district will consider all the angles to find answers.