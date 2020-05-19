School district awaits state economic report to assess financial impact

As a result, the school district finds itself in a holding pattern.

“We may not know by the end of June what we’re looking at and so that makes it a challenge to get the budget finalized,” Mancuso said. “Next week, we have scheduled a second budget committee meeting but at this point, I don’t really know if we’ll have any new information by then.”

Mancuso said the district hasn’t done anything drastic with finances with the unknowns that lie ahead.

“What we’re basically trying to do is guide the plane safely to land on June 30,” Mancuso said, a reference to the end of this fiscal year and when the next budget needs to be approved. “We’re watching our expenditures; we’re trying to figure out where these numbers might be as we get information so we can plan to go into next year.”

Mancuso said that the district’s current proposed budget for next fiscal year includes no capital improvement projects. Money is targeted for some technology improvements.

In an effort to prepare for what could happen, Superintendent of Schools Buzz Brazeau said contingency plans are in place.