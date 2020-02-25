School district begins discussion on students and 'digital divide'

It’s unknown just how many, but it’s a given that a certain percentage of students don’t have connectivity at home. During Monday night’s Philomath School Board meeting, Brazeau talked about how the district should tackle the issue.

“How do we connect our kids and make sure our kids are connected because we give them an assignment?” Brazeau asked. “How do we know they can do that assignment and do it at a reasonable speed? ... How do we get that type of service to our kids and is that important to us? I think it is.”

Among the avenues that Brazeau mentioned that could be explored:

• Approaching Internet providers about offering a discounted rate for homes with students.

• Expanding access to school buildings to be able to log on to the internet. For example, keeping at least a portion of the high school open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. so parents and students can gain access.

• Installing an internet kiosk at a local business that students would be able to access or parents could use to check grades, etc.

Board member Greg Gerding said he has faith in the district’s technology plan at school but does have questions.

