School district begins discussion on students and 'digital divide'

Not long ago, educators stood in front of classrooms while teaching with chalk on blackboards while students took notes with No. 2 pencils on college-ruled notebook paper as they referred to a blue-inked handout that had just come off a ditto machine.
Although a part of that type of teaching environment still exists at a few schools that haven’t been able to break through technology barriers, that’s not the case in Philomath. Local students have been able to learn in a 21st-century classroom through access to various technological tools.
Just last month, schools superintendent Buzz Brazeau announced that the district would receive over 1,000 Chromebooks as surplus from the Salem Keizer School District. Brazeau said the devices still have plenty of life in them and can even be used for standardized testing.
But several questions remain about what has been referred to as the “digital divide” or “digital equity.” Do all students have online access away from the school to be able to complete homework assignments? How much homework that requires online access is being assigned by teachers? What steps can the district make to close those gaps for students?
According to a technology plan presented to the school board two years ago, “It is the goal of this school district to increase student achievement through the use of technology. Therefore, all staff and students shall have equal access to a wide variety of resources, and will be given ongoing support to increase their technology‐related knowledge and skills.”
It’s unknown just how many, but it’s a given that a certain percentage of students don’t have connectivity at home. During Monday night’s Philomath School Board meeting, Brazeau talked about how the district should tackle the issue.
“How do we connect our kids and make sure our kids are connected because we give them an assignment?” Brazeau asked. “How do we know they can do that assignment and do it at a reasonable speed? ... How do we get that type of service to our kids and is that important to us? I think it is.”
Among the avenues that Brazeau mentioned that could be explored:
• Approaching Internet providers about offering a discounted rate for homes with students.
• Expanding access to school buildings to be able to log on to the internet. For example, keeping at least a portion of the high school open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. so parents and students can gain access.
• Installing an internet kiosk at a local business that students would be able to access or parents could use to check grades, etc.
Board member Greg Gerding said he has faith in the district’s technology plan at school but does have questions.
“It’s about how much online homework are teachers assigning to students at the various schools and then what are the barriers for those students in terms of devices, infrastructure, broadband and skill level to be able to do that?” Gerding said. “And I would think we’d probably need to ask our teachers how much online homework are they assigning students and are they able to identify or understand — what is the student population that we’re really missing on that?”
Rob Singleton, instructional technology director, emphasized the art of communication when it comes to goals in this particular area. He said the “why” is important when it comes to understanding the technology and involves the triple E’s — enhancement, engagement and extension of the learning.
Other ways of providing more online access to students also came up briefly, including the addition of wi-fi on school buses — something Coquille implemented a few years back. Students involved in athletics and activities often endure long bus rides to and from those events and time exists to get homework finished. Students in the district might even benefit from such a tool just going to and from school.
The conversation will continue for the school district and could involve a future study to get a handle on just how many student households have no access to the internet. A 2018 survey to parents showed that over 90% had internet access at home, however, the results could be seen as biased since it was offered online.
A lot of questions remain — including costs — but Brazeau believes the school district is taking a proactive approach to try to prepare for technology-related challenges in the best way possible.
“I think we’re in a position where we can make those inquiries and I think it’s critical that as a board and as a district we go down that path,” he said.
In other news from the Feb. 24 meeting:
• Philomath Elementary Principal Susan Halliday provided the board with an update on the Student Success Act’s Student Investment Account application process. A proposal will be discussed at a March 9 work session and then the board will consider approval at its March 16 regular meeting. The work session agenda will also include discussion on the adoption of middle school math curriculum.
• Philomath Education Association President Jennifer Buchanan went over the results of a climate survey distributed to staff. Buchanan said there were a “lot of celebrations” in the results, which covered student supports, administrative support and building needs.
• Executive Director Jamon Ellingson reviewed Kings Valley Charter School’s annual report, a document utilized for compliance for various regulations but also for staff and boards to have a summary of progress. The report discussed efforts to improve school performance. “The school is producing favorable test scores in many areas and is financially stable.” In its 18th year of operation, KVCS had 206 students as of Feb. 10.
• The board discussed the goal of re-establishing an annual report that the district would share with the community in a to-be-determined manner. The last one that had been done was in 2017, but those only went to parents of students. The board would like to reach all residents in the community. Brazeau planned to contact the high school’s computer technology class about the possibility of utilizing students to design a document.
• The district’s latest enrollment numbers (as of Feb. 14) showed 1,645 full-time students, which breaks down to 483 at the high school, 391 at the elementary school, 371 at the middle school, 206 at Kings Valley Charter School, 171 at the primary school and 23 at Blodgett Elementary. In comparison to last year at this time, the district has an increase of 26 full-time students.
• In his superintendent’s report, among the topics that Brazeau provided updates on included the pool advisory committee (meeting scheduled to discuss the facility’s “grandfather” clause”), a district boundary line realignment (moving forward but still in the hands of attorneys), a sewer easement and improvements on Chapel Drive (plans to contact stakeholders for a presentation at the March meeting) and the potential for a Title IX issue that has surfaced at Sweet Home and could impact Philomath (involves separation of males and females in forestry program competitions).
• The board approved a consent agenda that included bills, minutes, personnel issues, out-of-state travel, policy updates and a co-op agreement in tennis with Kings Valley Charter School. Resignations included Amber Reese (elementary media assistant) and Amy Leonard (middle school girls basketball coach). Fifteen extra duty advisers and coaches were approved — outdoor school adviser Nancy Thompson, softball head coach Travis King, lifeguard/supervisor Akari Seiner and 12 assistants and middle school coaches in various athletic programs.