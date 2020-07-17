School district busy working on reopening plan

A discussion was to occur later in the week about how to put together the district calendar. Halliday said it’s possible that the recommendation would be for school to begin after Labor Day to allow for more staff professional time and to finalize all of the details for when students come back.

“We want to start slow, rather than fast, in order to be able to get students acclimated,” she said.

The district ordered personal protective equipment for staff members, including face shields that teachers may wear instead of masks so students can see their faces, read emotions, see expressions and so on. Plexiglass dividers appear to be a strong possibility to separate students in a small reading group, for example.

Halliday said summer school is scheduled to begin Aug. 3 and will be online only for all grade levels.

“For families that want to look to the Philomath Academy and have solely online (learning), that is an option for them that we’ll just automatically grant,” Halliday said about when regular classes begin. “We’ll have to look at serving students that may end up being ill for a period of time and we’re working out all of the logistics. If we have an infection, how do we quarantine and what does that look like? So with a few little pieces to figure out, we will be there.”