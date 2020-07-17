School district busy working on reopening plan

In a process that changes day-to-day, the Philomath School District administrative team continues to come up with a plan for reopening its schools.
Susan Halliday, elementary school principal at Philomath and Blodgett and acting superintendent of schools, told the Philomath School Board Monday night that the team is taking a look at what students, parents and teachers might expect when classes begin for the 2020-21 academic year.
“It may not be the same for all grade levels based on cohorts of students and teachers and our instructional assistants and support staff,” said Halliday, who had transitioned to the acting superintendent position earlier in the day. “To be able to make sure that we can maintain the amount of square footage that we need, we can maintain to the degree possible — especially with our younger learners — the appropriate social distancing.”
Halliday added that with the mandates that come down from the governor’s office, “We know also that we have to have the ability to be flexible and turn on a dime if we need to make changes.”
An unknown at this time involves just how many parents will physically send their students back to the classroom, or if there are teachers who are uncomfortable teaching in that environment.
“We’re trying to listen for the parents’ input as well as the staff’s input to be able to know that we will have adults returning and also to know under what conditions we’ll have students returning,” Halliday said. “So there are a few holes that are left to shore up.”
A discussion was to occur later in the week about how to put together the district calendar. Halliday said it’s possible that the recommendation would be for school to begin after Labor Day to allow for more staff professional time and to finalize all of the details for when students come back.
“We want to start slow, rather than fast, in order to be able to get students acclimated,” she said.
The district ordered personal protective equipment for staff members, including face shields that teachers may wear instead of masks so students can see their faces, read emotions, see expressions and so on. Plexiglass dividers appear to be a strong possibility to separate students in a small reading group, for example.
Halliday said summer school is scheduled to begin Aug. 3 and will be online only for all grade levels.
“For families that want to look to the Philomath Academy and have solely online (learning), that is an option for them that we’ll just automatically grant,” Halliday said about when regular classes begin. “We’ll have to look at serving students that may end up being ill for a period of time and we’re working out all of the logistics. If we have an infection, how do we quarantine and what does that look like? So with a few little pieces to figure out, we will be there.”
The district wants to finalize its plans and take them to both the school board and the Oregon Health Authority at the same time to make sure all requirements are met.
Surveys have gone out to parents and staffers. From the responses coming from staff, it appears that most are committed to teaching in the classroom.
“Right now, if we look at the information and interpret it correctly of the people who have answered ... there are very few that say they won’t come back under any condition,” Halliday said. “And those are the things that we are looking for, those people under what circumstances will they come back or won’t they and what does that mean for us.”
In other news from the July 13 school board meeting:
• The board unanimously approved Shelley Niemann as the board chair and Karen Skinkis as the vice chair for 2020-21. Jim Kildea had served in the role for the past two fiscal years.
• The board talked with hiring consultant Greg McKenzie to discuss the latest with the interim school superintendent search. A separate story will be published this weekend.
• The board adopted a resolution to change a school district boundary with the Corvallis School District. The action was needed to bring the school district’s boundary into alignment with the city’s Urban Growth Boundary and specifically, to resolve an issue with The Boulevard Apartments constructed on land located in the Corvallis School District. The resolution still needs approval from other governmental entities.
• The consent agenda vote included two new school district hires — Emily Goodman as Philomath High School attendance secretary and Melodie Glimpse as an educational interpreter. Also, an extra-duty contract for Amber Ellis was approved for the summer Oregon Youth Transition Program.
• The board approved as part of the consent agenda a resolution to accept $137,213 in funding from the Oregon Department of Education through the U.S. Congress under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Of that amount, $120,116 remains with the school district with $17,097 passing through to Kings Valley Charter School.
• The board approved as part of the consent agenda policy revisions that included the topics of reporting suspected child abuse, conduct related to suspected sexual conduct with students, and student suicide prevention.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!